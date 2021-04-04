Comment period open for rare wetland plant

TUCSON — Three years ago, the Center for Biological Diversity and the Maricopa Audubon Society petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to add a rare plant found only in two areas of the U.S. — one in Cochise County and the other in Pima County.
On March 4, the Federal Register posted the proposal by U.S. Fish and Wildlife to list the Arizona eryngo, a member of the carrot family, as an endangered plant under the Endangered Species Act and designate critical habitat for a total of 13 acres in the two counties with 9.6 of those acres in Cochise County.
There are only two confirmed surviving populations of the plant in the U.S. and are found in the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area Lewis Springs wetlands and at the La Cebadilla wetlands in Pima County.
FWS said the Arizona Native Plant Advisory Group ranks Arizona eryngo, which can grow to heights of five feet and have whiteish blossoms visited by pollinators and hummingbirds, as one of the most endangered plants in the state.
“We have determined that the Arizona eryngo is primarily at risk of extinction due to habitat changes such as physical alteration of cienegas, water loss and changes in co-occurring vegetation, all of which are exacerbated by the effects of climate change,” stated an FWS study.
Arizona Game and Fish pointed out in a study the short-term trend appears to be one of decline for Arizona eryngo and it is “estimated that approximately 95 percent of the cienega habitat where this species occurs has been lost given that these sensitive habitats have been utilized for water and cattle grazing. Surface and ground water exploitation that impacts the unique water flows to these cienega habitats continues to this day.”
Amy Lueders, FWS regional director said, “Critical habitat helps focus conservation efforts where they are needed most. If finalized, this rule would help us conserve the Arizona eryngo, and the ecosystem on which it depends for future generations.”
The Arizona eryngo is frequented by pollinators such as butterflies and hummingbirds. It grows only in cienegas, a type of wetland fed by natural springs. The groundwater that feeds the wetland is being depleted by pumping and diversion, which is damaging the species’ habitat. The species is also threatened by non-native plants and woody vegetation that invade this habitat as a result of a warmer and drier conditions due to climate change.
It is native to Arizona and New Mexico in the U.S. and Sonora and Chihuahua in Mexico. In addition to the two locations in southern Arizona, there are two areas in Mexico where it grows. Conservation efforts to establish additional populations have begun through transplanting.
According to the center, the Arizona eryngo along the San Pedro River is in danger of extinction as pumping lowers the groundwater table connected to the plant’s wetland habitat. The groundwater pumping overdraft in the Fort Huachuca-Sierra Vista area is more than minus 5,000 acre-feet per year, with all recent hydrology studies predicting the demise of the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area if the unsustainable pumping continues.
Robin Silver, a center co-founder and board member, stated, “ Arizona eryngo and other irreplaceable parts of our natural heritage will be lost if excessive local groundwater pumping isn’t controlled, so we urge the FWS to immediately protect this imperiled flower.”
Tierra Curry, a senior scientist at the CBD, noted, “Saving Arizona eryngo is important because it’s an indicator plant for the health of imperiled desert wetland habitats that many plants and animals rely on.”
The proposed rule to list the Arizona eryngo as endangered under the Endangered Species Act was published in the Federal Register on March 4, opening a 60-day public comment period. FWS will consider comments from all interested parties received by May 3.