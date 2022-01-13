SIERRA VISTA — The Arizona Community Foundation’s online scholarship portal is open, and students attending post-secondary schools during the 2022-23 academic year can apply for scholarships on the website.
The general application process began this month and students are advised to apply early to qualify for the most awards. Deadlines vary for every scholarship, with many deadlines falling between March 1 and May 1.
ACF is the largest independent provider of scholarship funding, offering access to more than 150 scholarships through a single online application, according to a press release by Angie Laskarides, ACF regional director. Applicants can complete one general application that can instantly match them with various scholarship opportunities depending on eligibility.
“Scholarships are available for high school seniors, current college students, graduate students, or adult re–entry students attending accredited two–year and four–year colleges and universities, as well as career and technical schools anywhere in the United States,” she stated. ”Each award has its own deadline, with some closing as early as March or as late as May. Students are encouraged to apply early to maximize their opportunities.”
Scholarships can be awarded on merit or on financial need and may be restricted to students from a particular geographic region or with specific demographic characteristics.
Established in 1978, the Arizona Community Foundation is a statewide family of charitable funds supported by thousands of Arizonans. With five regional offices serving communities across Arizona, ACF is among the top 25 community foundations in the nation with more than $1.1 billion in trust and endowment assets and is certified under the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations. Since inception, ACF and its affiliates have awarded more than $1.1 billion in grants, scholarships and loans to nonprofit organizations, schools and government agencies.
The Arizona Community Foundation of Cochise was established in 1998 as a permanent philanthropic endowment for the enduring benefit of the Cochise–area community. This family of charitable funds is guided by a local board of advisors and benefits from cost–efficient, centralized professional services provided by ACF.