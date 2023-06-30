Many longtime horse enthusiasts from this area remember Joyce (McCluskey) Zink as an accomplished horsewoman, 4-H leader and mentor who shared her equestrian expertise with aspiring young riders for nearly four decades.
On May 27 this talented horsewoman, mother, grandmother and World War II veteran died. She was 96.
Remembering Joyce
“Joyce’s passing comes as very sad news to my wife (De Ann) and me,” said Joe Staheli, an Elgin resident and close friend of more than 50 years. The Stahelis knew Joyce through their mutual passion for horses.
“She was an incredibly gifted rider and show competitor and was always very generous about passing her knowledge of horses onto younger generations,” Joe Staheli said. “Her contributions to the horse community will live forever through the young people she mentored.”
Former 4-H leader Linda Stacy said Zink helped her with her horse project when she was starting out as a new leader.
“She was instrumental in helping me get started in 4-H and encouraged me to develop the English riding program in our club and throughout the county during a time when English riding was new to this area,” Stacy recalled.
Whetstone resident Constance Schlosser and Zink were good friends for 56 years through horses, 4-H and family activities.
“As soon as we moved to Whetstone in 1967, Joyce rode up on her horse, welcomed us to the neighborhood and volunteered to help with riding lessons, training and anything else that we, as novice horse owners, needed,” Schlosser said. “She was very generous with her time, loved children and animals and she made wonderful lasagna. We had great times at family picnics, camping at Little Outfit Ranch and going to parades and horse shows. I will always cherish those memories and our friendship.”
One of Zink’s former 4-Hers, Bobbi Leidenheimer, spoke of the positive impact she had on her life.
“It was 1970 and I had just arrived here from Chicago with my father as a 14-year-old,” she said. “My mother had just passed away, and Joyce immediately became a mother figure for me. We shared a passion for horses and an interest in the saddle-seat style of English riding. Joyce was thrilled to have an English rider in her 4-H program and was so kind to me during a difficult time in my life.”
Joyce’s life
Prior to carving a name for herself as a talented horse trainer, riding instructor and competitor, Zink led a very different life.
She grew up as Joyce Biggers on her grandparents’ cattle ranch in West Texas where she spent long hours on horses and working with cattle.
In 1943 as a 17-year-old she joined the U.S. Army and was one of thousands of American women who served in the Women’s Army Corps during World War II. The women provided additional resources to support the military as the country fought a two-front war.
With a background in drafting, Zink was assigned to Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, right out of basic training where she worked as a draftsman. She also drove officers to meetings all over the military base. While stationed at Fort Monmouth, she met Ralph McCluskey, an army lieutenant colonel whom she married after the war ended in 1945. They were married until he died in 1989.
Zink later worked at the Pentagon where she and President Harry S. Truman literally bumped into each other while she was racing documents to an important meeting. At the time of that chance meeting, Joyce had no idea she had just collided with the country’s president.
Following the war, Ralph and Joyce worked civil service jobs in New Jersey for about four years, moved to Texas, then arrived in Sierra Vista in 1954 where they held civil service positions on Fort Huachuca.
The couple raised their two sons, Steve and Patrick McCluskey, in this area.
They built a home in Whetstone on property where she could have horses. She started competing in shows and gymkhanas, launched the Whetstone Roadrunner Riding Club and helped shape a long list of talented young riders as 4-H leader of the Huachuca Wranglers 4-H club.
The McCluskeys eventually sold their Whetstone home and moved to Woody Hills (near the Babocomari River between Whetstone and Tombstone) where they acquired property with more acreage, allowing Joyce to pursue her dream of raising Arabian horses.
In 1994 Zink married longtime family friend and horse enthusiast Archie Zink, who passed away in 2005.
Zink’s World War II service earned her an Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C., in 2015, where she visited memorials built in commemoration of our nation’s veterans.
At a November 2017 Military Affairs Committee luncheon on Fort Huachuca, she was among a group of local veterans honored at a “Bring a Vet to Lunch” event, an annual tribute to all veterans for their military service.
Born July 18, 1926, in Abilene, Texas, Zink spoke fondly of being “spoiled rotten” by her grandparents and three doting uncles.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, her second husband, her son, Patrick McCluskey, and daughter-in-law Alice McCluskey.
She is survived by her son Stephen McCluskey; grandchildren Susan McCluskey, Sara (McCluskey) Sexson, Adam McCluskey, Philip McCluskey and Jennifer McCluskey; niece JoAnn Whiteman; great-niece Debbie Whiteman; and a nephew, Hugh D. Whiteman.
The family is hosting a “celebration of life” in Joyce’s honor at 1 p.m. July 7 at Hatfield Funeral Home in Sierra Vista.