SIERRA VISTA — Gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson met with prominent Sierra Vista citizens on Thursday, April 7, to discuss priority issues along with sharing her views on the U.S.-Mexico border, water resource strategies, business development and the quality of education in Arizona.
Robson described her years of experience with the U.S. Air Force and economic development councils. Her main priorities are focused on the border.
“Not only is the border a national security issue, there’s a human tragedy that’s unfolding,” Robson said.
She said the sex trafficking, human smuggling and fentanyl crossing the border are part of the crisis.
Robson explained that philosophically and politically, she’s a fiscal conservative who believes in a low tax and a low regulatory environment. She highlighted her support of the First and Second amendments, in addition to the Fifth Amendment and the protection of private property rights.
“We obviously have a lot of challenges and issues, but I believe our future is bright,” she said. “I will do everything in my power to keep Arizona, Arizona.”
Military President of the Huachuca 50 Randy Groth said the border issues are relative to Fort Huachuca while noting constant trespassers at the military installation.
Groth said Sierra Vista is a military town and that it’s an economic driver for the region.
“If Luke (Air Force Base) were to disappear in the Phoenix metropolitan area, it would be a blip.”
Groth said if the same thing happened to Fort Huachuca, it would be an economic devastation for Sierra Vista. Staying on top of the challenges the installation faces is crucial. Most notably, the fort has been facing ongoing issues with the Center for Biological Diversity over groundwater pumping and its effects on the San Pedro River.
Mayor Rick Mueller said the Military Affairs Commission, which is charged with the protection of state military installations, doesn’t have the charter installations in other states have. He said the commission needs to be studied in regards to supply chain issues and military projects to keep and attract.
“I will be keenly attuned to all things in the aerospace and defense industry,” Robson said. “A large part of leadership is communication, giving people a goal, educating them, telling them where we’re gonna drive. We are going to protect our military installations in Arizona with everything we’ve got. They’re doing it in other states and we’re not, and we have to.”
Border issues
Robson said border issues are not just an Arizona problem, but a national issue.
“We’re a country of immigrants,” Robson said. “We need a functioning immigration system. Congress for 40 years has failed and has created this vacuum, and now I believe this administration is allowing it to happen.”
Jan Groth, program coordinator at the University of Arizona/Sierra Vista cooperative extension, mentioned the personality of immigrants has recently changed. She noted there’s been at least one load car chase a day in the county and there’s been more aggression from border crossers.
A load car involves a person hired by a Mexican cartel to drive immigrants from the border to Tucson or Phoenix.
Robson’s border plan on her website states she plans to finish constructing the wall, utilize surveillance technology and enter a multi-state compact.
Education Prior to the 2008 Great Recession, Robson said Arizona’s economy was too dependent on real estate and growth. Since then, the economy has diversified with the advent of industries relating to financial technology, semiconductor manufacturing investments and electric vehicles.
“A lot of things taking place in Arizona that didn’t exist or weren’t as robust in 2008,” she said. “However, we’re not developing the workforce necessary to fill all the jobs because our education system is underperforming.”
Arizona is ranked 49th in K-12 public school rankings for 2022, according to World Population Review.
Sierra Vista Chamber of Commerce treasurer and co-chairman of the Military Affairs Committee, Wallace Ricks, said education in the state has been at poor rankings for nearly all the 40 years he has lived in the area.
“We’re not making any progress in Arizona,” Ricks said. “I understand everyone can’t be first, but we should not be in the bottom percentile all the time.”
Robson explained there needs to be equitable distribution of money, especially with paying teachers to help curb the state teacher shortage.
She said the state budget is $14 billion and half the money goes toward K-12 education.
Water
Mueller discussed how Sierra Vista was recognized as the first city in the nation to adopt the WaterSense conservation standards under the Environmental Protection Agency. He said the long term solution for water supplies is desalination and water importation from Mexico, but that will require cooperation and the border situation could delay that.
“We feel that we have enough water here for 70 years without additional supplements,” he said. “However, ay some point in time we will need additional supplement to not only sustain our population, protect the river, but to be able to continue to grow.”
Robson said Arizona has a phenomenal legacy of water stewardship and long-term vision.
“This is a lifetime of understanding the complexities of water laws, either the physical aspect of water and water rights, so we have to make sure the experts have a bench,” she added.
With the ongoing drought and population growth, she said the state has done a great job with conservation efforts and it will take the right people to come up with a solution.
Business Development
Ricks asked Robson what her marketing pitch was for attracting industries such as tech businesses to come to Southern Arizona rather than the “State of Maricopa.”
Robson said she has asked the Arizona Commerce Authority if there are strategic plans and visions for other regions of the state.
“What I continue to hear is that greater Arizona is not a priority,” she said.
Robson said once she is governor, the ACA, which has existed for the last 15 years, will have a refresh. She described Arizona as a free state and that is a motivation for many businesses and people relocating here. While Maricopa County continues to boom economically, Robson said business development activity should not be solely concentrated there but spread out to other areas of the state.
Chief Executive Officer of the Sierra Vista Chamber of Commerce, Melany Edwards-Barton, said it all comes down to focus. The chamber has been working on bringing an incubator for businesses into the community, but Edwards-Barton said the county is saddled with a negative image.
“We have this reputation being on the border,” she said.
Edwards-Barton said people would often call the chamber prior to an upcoming visit or relocation with questions and concerns regarding their safety.
She also said bringing big corporations to Cochise County faces roadblocks regarding education, workforce and overall representation of the area.
“I appreciate that they want to fix things, but we can talk about what’s already good,” she said. “That’s really important.”
Ricks said many people who live in Maricopa County may not know what resides outside of their domain.
He said even though the border has challenges, legal immigration has a positive impact on the community and raised the question of how the southeastern corner of the state is being marketed.’
Ricks described Cochise County as tech-centric.
“It goes back to the politicians understanding that this is a jewel,” Ricks said. “What’s key is we have capacity. The installation we have capacity to have more activity. In the community, we have capacity. We have vacant buildings. We have a community that is receptive of the influx of folks that bring in new business. But that capacity is not marketed. It’s not talked about.”
Edwards-Barton stressed to Robson the importance of the need for infrastructure, jobs and workforce in Southeastern Arizona.
“It’s really important that whoever ends up being elected, they do come here and they do know that we are relevant and that we matter and we have a voice,” she said.
Post meeting
To create a balance between urban and rural communities, Robson said she plans to provide a broader prism for the Arizona Commerce Authority.
“They don’t have strategic plans for greater Arizona,” she said. “The needs, the assets, strengths, opportunities, weakness are very different throughout the state.”
If the Arizona Commerce Authority understands what is needed for communities outside the urban areas, then that opens up the prism, according to Robson.
Every community is facing different challenges,” she said. “We can’t just focus everything on the urban areas.”
Noting the state is facing population growth issues, Robson said water usage is less today than what was used 60 years ago.
“As we continue our stewardship, even through augmentation, new sources,” she said. “Desalination is one, cloud seeding is another.
“My approach to it will be long-term thinking, not what we can do today to solve today. We’ve got to think about that plus the long term.”