From left, Dan Barrera, an Operation Christmas Child organizer for Benson, and Ken Kuhn, the project's area coordinator, look at the number of gift-filled shoeboxes that have been collected for Southeast Arizona as of Saturday.
Barry Speck, associate pastor of Country Estates Southern Baptist Church in Sierra Vista, helps unload cartons of gift-filled Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes Saturday that will be distributed to children living in poverty.
Operation Christmas Child has completed its annual shoebox collection campaign in Southeast Arizona.
This year, three semi-trailers full of gift-filled shoeboxes were collected from Cochise County and surrounding communities. The boxes will be joining thousands of others that have been collected throughout the U.S. as they make their way to impoverished children around the world.
A project of Samaritan's Purse, Operation Christmas Child, or OCC, got its start in 1993. Since that time, more than 198 million children in 170 countries and territories have received a shoebox through this charitable campaign.
“I love this project ,” said Ken Kuhn, the organization’s area coordinator for Cochise County as well as the communities of Safford, Sonoita and Morenci. “Most of the boxes go to children who would otherwise not receive a Christmas gift this year. Most of these children live in extreme poverty and will never forget the shoebox gift they receive. The project not only delivers the joy of a gift, but every child also receives the good news message of Jesus Christ written in the child’s language.”
For the past week three semi-trailers were parked in front of Country Estates Southern Baptist Church where churches, civic organizations, schools, businesses and individuals have been dropping off cartons of gift-filled shoeboxes. On Tuesday, the boxes were transported to Fullerton, California, where they will be inspected by teams of volunteers, sorted, and placed in large cartons to be shipped to children around the globe. While most live in Third World countries, the boxes are also distributed to Native American children on reservations, as well as those who have been victims of natural disasters, Kuhn said.
Beth and Barry Speck have been OCC volunteers since the 1990s.
“We started doing this when we were living in Italy in the early 90s, back when we served in the U.S. military in Livorno, which is near Pisa,” said Beth, whose husband serves as associate pastor at Country Estates Baptist Church.
“Operation Christmas Child was already big back then. We had soldiers who were very supportive of this project and the outreach that it represents. We’ve been working with OCC every year since.”
While living in Morenci, the couple said they met mine workers who had received OCC shoeboxes as children.
“They told us how much joy the shoebox gift brought them,” Beth said. “That’s why we do this. It makes a lasting difference in the lives of so many children.”
The shoeboxes are packed with a toy, school supplies, non-liquid hygiene items, clothing and such accessories as hats, sunglasses, hair clips and flashlights, to name some of the suggested items. Participants decide whether the box will be for a boy or girl, then select one of the following age categories: 2-4, 5-9 or 10-14. Gift items appropriate for those age ranges are packed in the box. A label is secured on top of each box to identify the child’s gender and age range for distribution purposes.
Teams of local volunteers work year-round to promote, plan, organize and pack shoeboxes. Some of the countries that receive shipments from this area include the Philippines, Samoa, Mongolia and the Pacific Islands.
Nearly 13,000 children will be receiving boxes from Cochise County’s collection campaign alone.
“Per capita, this area is one of the highest OCC contributors in the West Coast,” Kuhn said. “Nearly every church in this region contributes to the project. In addition to the churches, we get participation from schools, businesses and community groups.”
Fifteen-year-old Talan Lee, a member of First Christian Church, was among the volunteers loading cartons from Benson in one of the semi-trailers parked at Country Estates Baptist Church on Saturday.
“This is my second year of volunteering for this,” he said. “I really like the idea of helping children in need and the fact that we’re sharing Jesus with them. I think Operation Christmas Child is a great program.”
