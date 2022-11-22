Operation Christmas Child has completed its annual shoebox collection campaign in Southeast Arizona.

This year, three semi-trailers full of gift-filled shoeboxes were collected from Cochise County and surrounding communities. The boxes will be joining thousands of others that have been collected throughout the U.S. as they make their way to impoverished children around the world.

