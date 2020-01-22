SIERRA VISTA — Through collaboration and partnerships, Cochise County Superintendent of Schools Jacqui Clay is working on strategies to sustain “long-term educational and community relationships.”
Those strategies are serving as a focal point for the third annual “Innovations in Education Conference,” organized by the superintendent’s office and scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Cochise College Sierra Vista campus.
“We welcome the community to join us as we foster and support 2020’s conference theme, ‘A Learning Community for Student Success,’” Clay told the Herald/Review while talking about the conference in an interview.
Billed as two days of “excellent sessions, speakers, exhibitors and ideas,” keynote speakers include Ben’s Bells founder Jeannette Maré, 2019 Arizona Teacher of the Year Kareem Neal and Selena Llamas of Expect More Arizona. State Superintendent of Schools Kathy Hoffman will present opening remarks Friday morning and will be on hand for a question and answer session during lunch.
Vendors and organizations will have information about resources, educational services and programs.
“I believe that 2020 is our year to grow closer as a community while we continue to learn together,” Clay said. “This year’s theme, ‘A Learning Community for Student Success!’ supports our goals where community members, businesses, parents and students can come together in fellowship to collaborate and learn,” said Clay, who urges educators and community to work together in 2020 toward “the ultimate goal of achieving educational excellence.”
The two-day conference features a list of hour-long sessions, some of which include: PAX Good Behavior game, an evidence-based practice of instructional and behavioral health strategies used by teachers and students in the classroom; Stock Inhaler training, where teachers and staff will learn how to administer albuterol through stock inhalers to help students during an breathing difficulty; Growing successful school gardens, as a school-wide project involving teachers, staff, students and parents; Opioid overdose prevention; Protection against Ransomware; Protect the Bleed, teaching first aid strategies in the event of life-threatening injuries; and much more.
About the keynote speakers:
Jeannette MaréSpeaker Jeannette Maré of Tucson is founder and kindness officer of the Ben’s Bells Project, an organization Maré started after the devastating death of her young son, Ben.
According to the Ben’s Bells website, Maré’s leadership has “anchored the organization through remarkable growth, including the opening of four studios, collaborating with hundreds of local organizations, and recruiting more than 25,000 volunteers. As part of her vision, Ben’s Bells has become nationally recognized and “kindness” is becoming part of the nation’s collective consciousness.”
Kareem NealKareem Neal is Arizona’s 2019 Teacher of the Year. He received the honor for his work at Maryvale High School in Phoenix, where he is a special-education teacher for students who have moderate to severe disabilities. Neal, who is in his 22nd year as an educator, teaches community-based training, which is designed to help his students become as independent and productive as they can at home, in school and around their communities.
Selena LlamasAs the Expect More Arizona Community Engagement Manager for Southern Arizona, Selena Llamas follows state budget proposals for schools and talks about the importance of closing achievement gaps in Arizona.
Despite budget proposals that address funding needs, Llamas says that more needs to be done to support the success of all students.
“A strong education sector is a valuable part of the state’s infrastructure and we’re not where we need to be,” Llamas has said when talking about state funding for schools. She advocates for “continued, reliable investments that will significantly advance outcomes for all students and support each part of the education system, from early childhood education through community colleges and universities.
The Innovations in Education Conference draws participation from schools across Cochise County where educators, staff and members of the community network, collaborate and exchange ideas for the benefit of educational excellence.