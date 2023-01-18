BISBEE — To ensure success of the historical restoration of Camp Naco, an expert in the field, R. Brooks Jeffery, will oversee the project.

During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Mayor Ken Budge and council members Mel Sowid, Anna Cline, Frank Davis and Joni Giacomino approved the contract with him at the rate of $100 an hour.

