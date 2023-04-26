While the caseloads at the Cochise County Superior Court are moving along at a fairly good pace, a national nonprofit organization that helps tribunals with case management cited a short-staffed and underpaid Clerk of the Court office, the bulging jail population, a lack of personnel for judges and a culture of attorneys routinely continuing cases amid some of the obstacles preventing the court from running more efficiently.

In a 72-page report titled "Felony Caseflow Management Report and Recommendations," prepared exclusively for the Cochise County Superior Court, the National Center for State Courts pointed out several issues inherent in Cochise County that are impeding the movement and disposition of more complex criminal cases and how court officials can remedy that. 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?