While the caseloads at the Cochise County Superior Court are moving along at a fairly good pace, a national nonprofit organization that helps tribunals with case management cited a short-staffed and underpaid Clerk of the Court office, the bulging jail population, a lack of personnel for judges and a culture of attorneys routinely continuing cases amid some of the obstacles preventing the court from running more efficiently.
In a 72-page report titled "Felony Caseflow Management Report and Recommendations," prepared exclusively for the Cochise County Superior Court, the National Center for State Courts pointed out several issues inherent in Cochise County that are impeding the movement and disposition of more complex criminal cases and how court officials can remedy that.
In spite of the problems, the NCSC report does point out Cochise County Superior Court did a good job in resolving and disposing of its less complicated criminal cases in 2021.
" ... The court’s timeliness for disposing of felony cases positively exceeded actual statewide averages and came close to the established state standards," the report shows.
For example, the state standard in 2021 required that 65% of felony cases in a court should be disposed of within 90 days. In actuality, only 33% were being resolved across state courts within that period.
In Cochise County, however, the percentage was 57%, the report says. The court did better as the timeframe for disposing cases increased, the report shows.
These were cases resolved in Early Resolution Court. The matters are still criminal in nature, but they are less complex, said Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson, the presiding judge.
Cochise County Superior Court officials also expressed concern that 12% (54 cases) of the court’s pending 439 felony cases were older than one year. During the NCSC's review, court officials noted they had a six-case criminal trial backlog, the report shows.
The study's authors observed problems with the office of the Clerk of the Court, the Cochise County Jail and staffing for judges.
"Information gathered during the project team interviews suggested that the clerk’s office, like many court and government entities, is underfunded and struggles to attract and retain qualified staff," the study says. "The challenges of attracting qualified staff were attributed to salary and the location of the county and have affected the clerk’s ability to ensure the accuracy of court record data."
The study also shows that because of a limited clerk staff, minute entries from court proceedings are delayed and that affects case flow.
Also, computers in the clerk's office are old.
"The clerk’s office has also suffered from a lack of necessary technology, with estimates that desktop computers have not been refreshed in 15 years while some staff members have access to laptops that were refreshed within the last five years," the report says.
As for the Cochise County Jail, the study says the overpopulated facility and its antiquated structure contribute to the court's case flow.
"The jail population remains a community concern," the report says. "Designed over 40 years ago to house 168 inmates and pretrial detainees, today’s Cochise County Jail has been modified to hold up to 302 people. Inmate transport is time-consuming but remote court hearings from the jail are often logistically problematic as well. For example, because of other responsibilities, jail staff are sometimes unable to make inmates available for remote appearances. Additionally, remote connections sometimes fail because Wi-Fi cannot penetrate the jail’s steel and concrete infrastructure."
Judges are lacking personnel that could help the jurists research and prepare for their cases, the study says. The report cites comments made by retired Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal, who told the Herald/Review last year she was "stunned" when she learned that her counterparts in larger counties such as Maricopa had staff who helped the jurists research their cases.
"The Cochise County Superior Court also struggles to attract and retain qualified employees because of low compensation and location," the report says. "In addition, the level of available staff support presents a challenge in moving cases effectively."
The study offered several recommendations regarding how the court could remedy these issues and help move its stalled cases.
These include:
- Adopt a court-wide continuance policy
- Adopt a court-wide plea cut-off policy
- Increase supervised pretrial release
- Understand the costs of delay
- Perform the Criminal Caseflow Management Maturity Model Self-Assessment annually
The study concluded there are too many cases being continued at the Cochise County Superior Court.
" ... Too often, a case setting occurs solely for a continuance to be requested," the report says. "A culture of continuances leads to unprepared attorneys and litigants, lack of trial-date certainty, and a lack of urgency for the crime lab in processing evidence.
"Every case setting should be meaningful," the report adds. "There are simply too many resources involved to not treat each court event as an opportunity to make forward progress. A continuance policy that is adopted court-wide and consistently enforced is an effective caseflow management tool. Continuances must be addressed case-by-case but should only ever be requested or granted for good cause."
The NCSC also suggested a plea cut-off policy.
"Court officials shared that, out of the total number of cases set for trial, only 1% go forward, while 50% are continued to a later date, and over 99% are settled, sometimes by last-minute pleas," the report says. "On average, the Cochise County Superior Court holds nine criminal jury trials per year and there was a six-trial backlog during the project team’s visit."
The study suggests the court adopt a "typical policy that requires plea offers be made and accepted or rejected at a specific time before a trial setting."
"This means the offer could be considered before the trial date but after one or more court-scheduled pretrial conferences," the study says. "Some courts use the final pretrial conference as the deadline for accepting a plea. By the deadline, all essential discovery should have been exchanged and the defense should have had time to assess the offer."
Additionally, the study recommended that court officials release more inmates from the county lockup who have committed less-serious offenses.
"The Cochise County Jail has a chronic capacity problem and the increased use of supervised pretrial release for non-violent defendants, those who are not considered dangerous, and those who do not pose a flight risk can mitigate overcrowding," the report shows.
In the report, NCSC consultants said they learned the Cochise County Superior Court has an "underused pretrial-release program." The program supervises only 40 persons, although the capacity is 100.
"This program should be used at full capacity to minimize the jail population and overcrowding issues," the report says.
Dickerson said Cochise County volunteered to be part of the NCSC study, which took place last summer and concluded about three weeks ago with an exit interview with the retired judge who headed the effort.
The onset of COVID-19 in early 2020 prompted delays in trials and the submission of felony cases for prosecution by law enforcement agencies, Dickerson said.
When that happened, the state's Administrative Office of the Courts in Phoenix obtained federal grant funding to help the various superior courts in Arizona with caseload management because cases were backed up.
The NCSC was contracted by the Administrative Office of the Courts to help out any superior court that needed assistance with getting its caseloads back on track. Dickerson said the NCSC was looking for counties to volunteer to be part of a study in which the court would be observed and Cochise County asked for help.
Dickerson said he and the court's other two criminal case judges will meet to discuss the NCSC's recommendations.
Once that happens, the jurists also will sit down with prosecutors and defense attorneys and gather their input.
"Just having the (NCSC) here made us focus on 'Just how old are our cases?' " Dickerson said.
The judge said that because of continuances, a new case can turn nine months old "in the blink of an eye."
"It's just real easy to say, 'OK we'll see you back here in four to six weeks,' " he said. "You repeat that and all of a sudden a case is nine months old."
He acknowledged that the current system at the Cochise County Superior Court is inefficient.
"It's not fair for the parties involved for a case to drag on," the judge said. "We need to get to the point sooner where we can resolve cases perhaps without a jury trial."