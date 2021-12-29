WILLCOX — The Arizona Geological Survey released a year-end report on numerous road repairs due to heavy rains that opened and deepened a number of fissures across state highways and county roads in the northeastern corner of Cochise County.
Fueled by heavy monsoon rains, one scientist with the AZGS expects the negative impact to continue.
In July and August, heavy rains opened fissures across and under U.S. Route 191, State Route 80, Dragoon Road and Parker Ranch Road, causing detours around Sunsites and St. David and inconvenience to many travelers.
The Arizona Department of Transportation and the county highway crews were kept busy over a few weeks of the monsoon backfilling the voids with concrete under roadways to affect repairs.
According to Joseph Cook, research scientist with AZGS, Cochise County was the only problem area in the state this year as the agency did not receive reports of reactivated or newly formed fissures in Pinal, Maricopa or La Paz counties, the other problematic areas of the state.
When the heavy rains hit areas in the vicinity of the existing earth fissures in Dragoon and Willcox, the rapid erosion of them resulted in the most damage to roadways and private property, he reported.
“Monsoon storms in July and August 2021 dumped abundant rainfall across Arizona resulting in above–average rainfall totals for many cities and towns throughout the state,” said Cook. “Some storm systems were intense and delivered successive heavy rains over several days which resulted in local flooding and erosion.”
Precipitation in the Willcox Basin, including the towns of Dragoon, Elfrida and Willcox, exceeded 8 inches, with the upper slopes of nearby mountain ranges receiving 14 to 16 inches, he stated.
“In early July, a portion of U.S. 191 southwest of Willcox Playa was closed due to collapse along large surface fractures," Cook said. "These cracks underlie the highway and extend into the desert on both sides. Heavy rains flooded the open cracks, which were dramatically enlarged by rapid erosion."
As rains continued, repeated flooding and inundation of the landscape and roadways occurred in the county.
On Aug. 13, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office reported severe damage to Dragoon Road west of U.S. 191 and to two areas of Parker Ranch Road east of Kansas Settlement Road. County highway crews were able to repair the roads quickly.
“Much like the collapse along U.S. 191, this damage was caused by erosion along open fractures driving partial collapse of the roadway,” Cook said. “Damage to Dragoon Road occurred where a known earth fissure passes beneath the roadway. Erosion and collapse was observed on both the north and south sides of the road. Collapse on the south side was deeper with some portions of the fissure exceeding 10 feet wide and 13 feet deep.”
The eastbound lane of the roadway was completely undermined by an open fissure and the asphalt layer was sagging into the open void. Hairline cracks on both sides of the collapsed area extended across the entire roadway. On the north side, the fissure extended into recently plowed land with a mix of long open reaches and zones of partial collapse and hairline cracks. The total length of the fissure is roughly half of a mile. This fissure was previously mapped by AZGS. The location of this earth fissure closely matches the trend of land subsidence depicted on the Arizona Department of Water Resources Kansas Settlement map.
“We now have active earth fissures on both sides of the subsidence bowl in this area,” Cook said. “The earth fissure on the west side lies beneath the intersection of Cochise Stronghold and West Dragoon roads and has repeatedly damaged the roadway, requiring costly repair.”
Four earth fissures, first observed in 2010, pass beneath Parker Ranch Road east of Kansas Settlement Road. Two of these fissures reopened during those rains, resulting in major damage to the roadway, he said. The western fissure, which crosses beneath Parker Ranch Road, is about 0.35 miles long.
“On Aug. 16, standing water was observed in the fissure on both sides of the road" said Cook. "The eastbound lane of the road was completely undermined by collapse along the fissure. The asphalt layer was sagging into the underlying void and hairline cracks in the asphalt extended across the road on both sides of the fissure. While on site, large chunks of the fissure wall periodically slumped into the water-filled fissure with loud splashes. At one point a large piece of asphalt in the road fell into the void below.”
Although the total depth of the open portion of the Parker Ranch Road fissure was not observable due to the muddy water, widths of at least 10 feet and depths of 13 feet were observed in drier portions to the south. Collapse was most dramatic at the eastern fissure, which was approximately 10 feet wide and up to 16.5 feet deep with a total length of nearly half of a mile.
“The roadway was completely undermined with only a thin bridge of asphalt and soil bridging the gap formed by collapse along the fissure," he said. "Broken and sagging asphalt was observed directly above the void with hairline cracks across the road on both sides of the collapsed zone. It was possible to see completely underneath the roadway from certain vantage points. Erosion and collapse along the fissure south of the road was significant."
He found large columns of soil and blocks of soil-bearing vegetation leaning or collapsing into the open fissure, Hairline cracks alongside and parallel to the fissure indicated unstable ground. Muddy pools and standing water were still present in some areas while high-water lines marked the extent of inundation in others. There were some new collapses along gaps in between previously mapped fissures to the south.
“Reactivation and renewed collapse along existing earth fissures during and following heavy rains is a common process throughout Arizona, especially when rains are intense and repeated as sometimes observed during the monsoon season,” Cook said. “Precipitation during monsoon 2021 has been especially heavy in Cochise County. The collapse of Parker Ranch Road into a void caused by erosion along an earth fissure (happened) for the second time. This portion of the roadway has suffered major damage due to collapse at this location. While new damage caused by erosion of existing fissures is not unexpected, the extent and magnitude of the collapse is impressive.”
According to ADWR hydrologists, with AZGS concurring, the land subsidence in that area of the county is due to groundwater withdrawal. This is one of a number of such features that result from groundwater pumping, which creates subsequent basin subsidence.
Mike Conway, AZGS geologist and outreach specialist, said as an aquifer’s water levels decline, the weight of the land above the aquifer causes the ground to subside and fissures to form.
“The sediments in the alluvium collapse and cause the subsidence,” he said. “They typically occur around the basin perimeter and bedrock. We think fissures begin to occur at the groundwater basin level at 200 to 400 feet below the surface. They may express themselves in thin cracks at the surface. But, as the monsoon season comes, the rain tends to open those cracks.”
Conway said the fissures can go for hundreds of feet to 2 miles long and be 15 to 20 feet wide and 10 to 90 feet deep. The deepest fissure in Arizona is about 90 feet deep.
“And ADOT is still trying to find out what happened down there,” he said. “Do they have an earth fissure problem or a giant desiccation crack? They’re like mud cracks, but they’re much larger and sometimes the length of them can be hundreds of feet. ADOT is doing some exploration down there to figure out what the issue is."
A new fissure formed on Jefferson Road just east of Belle Road in Elfrida, in the Douglas Irrigation Non-expansion Area, was reported by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Aug. 3
“Cochise is an area where new fissures continue to form,” Conway added.
ADWR hydrologists Aaron Stolley and Scott Stuk were in the Sulphur Springs Valley performing a basin well sweep in January of all the agency’s test wells and those of numerous landowners who agreed to allow ADWR to test them.
Stuk said, “We get the concerns of the small farmers. A 600-foot well can go dry and the farmer can’t afford to dig it deeper. So, they sell. Then someone else comes in and deepens the well. It goes on.”
He asked a well driller he saw what the deepest was he had drilled in the Willcox Basin and was told around 2,200 feet. It pumped 1,500 gallons a minute.
In November, the depth to groundwater of one well tested was 351 feet, he said. In January, it was 352.5 feet. The measurement was done during the winter season when well water use declines as fields lay fallow and the aquifer has a chance to recover.
Stuk said, “We see a drop of four to five feet annually.”
And that was just one well in the 1,911-square-mile Willcox Basin.
A cone of depression has formed in the Willcox basin in the Kansas Settlement area, where the agricultural industry has grown significantly. The cone appears to be propagating out to Sunizona. The heavy pumping has caused and will continue to cause problems with subsidence and accompanying fissures as the water level continues to decline, Stuk said.
“The people see what’s happening,” he emphasized. “We can do the science, but it’s up to the local government officials to do something.”
That is exactly what is happening as residents are choosing between a water district and an active management area in the Willcox Basin and the Douglas Basin.
The water district stretches from Interstate 10 south to Elfrida and includes 2,500 property owners. It will cost each landowner who agrees to participate in the water service via deep 1,000-foot wells, which organizers say will provide decades of water availability without the fear of their own wells going dry and the expense of drilling deeper or drilling new wells. There would be an annual fee of $300, which is paid with property taxes and a monthly fee of $40 to $60 a month, depending on water use.
The AMAs will halt the use of large water users, like agriculture, for study by ADWR, which will then set limits. Property owners with wells that pump less than 35 gallons per minute, as most residential pumps are, will not be impacted by the AMA.
As more attention is given to the water problem in the county and across the state, more people are looking for ways to ensure they will have water in the future.
As Cook said, “Last year, continued land subsidence in Cochise County due to groundwater withdrawal is likely to lead to the development of more earth fissures and flood–prone areas, so the potential for damage to infrastructure, loss of access to private property and negative impacts on farmland is likely to increase as well.”