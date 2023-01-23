James Dixon

Right after his trial ended and he was convicted on various child molestation offenses, a Tombstone man reached out to one of the victims who testified and promised the individual property and benefits if he would recant his story, a Cochise County prosecutor said Monday.

Now James Dixon is charged with influencing a witness, said Cochise County Deputy Attorney Michael Powell. 

