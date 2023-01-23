Right after his trial ended and he was convicted on various child molestation offenses, a Tombstone man reached out to one of the victims who testified and promised the individual property and benefits if he would recant his story, a Cochise County prosecutor said Monday.
Now James Dixon is charged with influencing a witness, said Cochise County Deputy Attorney Michael Powell.
An indictment shows the offense occurred the same day that Dixon's three-day trial ended — Dec. 15. At trial, a jury convicted the 61-year-old of 14 counts of child molestation, prostituting a minor and continual sexual abuse of a minor.
The crimes had occurred over a 30-year period, beginning in the 1980s and ending in 2018, court records show. The victims range in age from early 20s to late 40s.
Powell said Dixon offered the individual — whose name is not being used because the man was victimized by Dixon — "benefits and property" if he would "recant his story."
That's the same way Dixon operated with his victims when he molested them, it was revealed at trial in December. Six men who testified against Dixon said he plied them with money, clothes and exercise equipment in exchange for his assaults.
Most if not all of Dixon's targets came from broken homes where a father figure was weak or missing.
The trial was unique in that the defendant testified on his own behalf, an act that is rare in the majority of criminal proceedings. Dixon told the 12-member panel that the victims had lied and that he didn't know why.
Dixon had also stated that most of the boys’ family members had problems and that the youngsters gravitated toward him because he does not drink or smoke and was a stable presence in Tombstone.
Dixon had worked for the city of Tombstone at one point and said he was a friend of the mayor. He was also involved with the Boy Scouts and in Little League baseball.
The victims remained quiet until one of them — the youngest victim who is in his early 20s — came forward in 2021, reporting his abuse to the Tombstone Marshal's Office. The man said he had learned that the grandchildren of his boss were staying at Dixon's sometimes and he didn't want anything to happen to them.
The Tombstone Marshal's Office turned the case over to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office because it has more resources for such investigations.
In July 2021, Cochise County Sheriff’s Detective Alexander Dolhyj arrested Dixon. The Sheriff’s Office posted the arrest on its Facebook page and asked other victims — if there were any — to come forward.
One of the victims who testified in December said he spoke up only after seeing that post on social media.
At an arraignment Monday in front of Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson, who will sentence Dixon on the molestation case, bond was set in the new matter at $25,000. Dickerson however, said Dixon was "not going anywhere."
A hearing will be held in March on Dixon's new charge.
He is expected to be sentenced on Jan. 31 for the child molestation case.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone