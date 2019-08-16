NACO — A convicted child rapist, who had been previously deported from the U.S. twice before, was caught Wednesday attempting to enter the country illegally near Naco, U.S. Border Patrol officials said.
The man, Carlos Blancas-Rojas, 37, was discovered hiding in a wash near the Brian A. Terry Station.
Border Patrol agents said detection technology in the desert spotted the suspect and a Border Patrol agent was deployed to arrest him.
During processing, agents conducting records checks discovered the Mexican national had been convicted by the state of Washington of raping a child in 2008. Agents also learned that Rojas has an active warrant in Washington and that he had been deported from the U.S. twice following his conviction.
Rojas was charged with illegal re-entry of a previously deported aggravated felon.