Convicted in August 1995 of killing a man in Sierra Vista, Earl Felton Crago remains in an Arizona state prison, though he has argued vociferously and repeatedly that he should have been released on community supervision after serving 25 years.
His case is pending review in the Arizona Supreme Court.
There have been a slew of petitions filed by Crago claiming he was eligible for release after 25 years, even though his sentencing order clearly states a life sentence. That was followed with a ruling by a current Cochise County Superior Court judge that Crago should be freed, which ignited a flurry of activity in a higher court and a civil lawsuit against the jurist that is set for dismissal on Friday in Division V of Cochise County Superior Court.
Crago, imprisoned at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Safford, fatally shot his mother's boyfriend on Sept. 28, 1994, in Sierra Vista, court documents show. The victim's body was found four days later in the desert with three gunshot wounds.
At his sentencing on Aug. 21, 1995, then-Cochise County Superior Court Judge Matthew Borowiec said: "I am going to impose the sentence of life with the condition that he serve at least 25 years, every day of 25 years. No legal cause appearing, it is the judgement of this court and sentence that you be imprisoned for the term of life and that you not be released on any basis until the completion of the service of 25 years ... It is further ordered that you will serve three years and seven months community supervision once you are released from prison."
The sentencing order for Crago states: "Committed to a LIFE term in the Department of Corrections ... the Defendant must serve every day of twenty-five years of the sentence imposed before he is eligible for any type of release ... That pursuant to A.R.S. 13-603(I), the Defendant will be required to do mandatory community supervision sentence — one day for every seven days sentenced, for a total of 3 years, 7 months."
Crago filed several petitions stating he should be released on community supervision once he reached the 25-year mark. His claims were repeatedly denied until December 2019 when he filed a ninth petition "again arguing that he was being illegally detained beyond his determinate 25-year-sentence," a court document shows.
In November 2020, Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal granted Crago's ninth petition. She also ruled he was eligible for parole after serving 25 years, court documents show and ordered that he be placed "on community supervision for the term imposed by the sentencing judge, subject to the terms and conditions of the community supervision program."
But according to court documents, Crago was not eligible for parole. The Arizona Legislature had eliminated parole for all offenses committed on or after Jan. 1, 1994; Crago's offense was comitted after that.
Cardinal issued a clarifying order in December 2020, amending the first paragraph of her November ruling, to state that Crago was "eligible for release after serving 25 years."
That prompted the Cochise County Attorney's Office, which prosecuted Crago, to file a petition for review with the Court of Appeals in January of this year.
"The companion criminal case — AZ . v. Crago — is my case," said Cochise County Deputy Attorney Doyle Johnstun in an email on Wednesday. "In the criminal case Judge Cardinal ordered Crago released, but she stayed the Order pending review by the Court of Appeals."
Once the County Attorney's Office petitioned the higher court for review, Cardinal stayed her release order in February pending a ruling from the Court of Appeals.
But also in February, David Shinn, director of the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry, filed a civil complaint in Cochise County Superior Court against Cardinal, in essence saying the judge had abused her discretion. As relief, Shinn requested a declaration that Crago was sentenced to "an indeterminate life sentence with the possibility of release by executive commutation after serving 25 years;" "a declaration that Crago is not eligible for parole or release on community supervision;" and "a declaration that Crago may only be released on executive commutation upon a recommendation by ABEOC and an order by the Governor ... "
In March, the Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Cochise County Attorney's Office, saying that Crago was not eligible for release: "We nonetheless addressed the merits of his argument explaining that Crago’s “sentence expires at the end of his life, an indeterminate period, not in twenty five years," part of the higher court's decision says.
"The Court of Appeals reversed Judge Cardinal and said that Crago doesn’t get out of DOC," said Johnstun of the Cochise County Attorney's Office.
The Court of Appeals ruling prompted Cochise County Legal Advocate Xochitl Orozco — Crago's attorney — to file a petition for review with the Arizona Supreme Court in April. That decision is still pending.
Meanwhile, because the law firm that represented Shinn had not acted on its complaint since filing it in February, the Cochise County Clerk of the Superior Court sent the Chandler-based attorneys an impending dismissal notice in September stating that the case would be dismissed since the firm had not filed "proof of service as of Sept. 23."
The case is set for dismissal on Friday by Cochise County Superior Court Judge Jason Lindstrom.
Late Wednesday however, a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Corrections said it would ask that the dismissal be postponed.
"We have moved to postpone the dismissal until the Arizona Supreme Court has reviewed the appeal," said Bill Lamoreaux. "As you know, the Court of Appeals ruled in the state's favor. If the Arizona Supreme Court agrees, then there is no parole eligibility."