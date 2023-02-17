Minutes before convicted killer Roger Wilson was to be sentenced in the second go-around after a retrial, the defendant attacked one of his lawyers and lunged at another before he was taken to the ground by a cadre of Cochise County Sheriff's deputies and courtroom security officers.
His mother, Jan Wilson, loudly said to the 54-year-old, "Roger no. Roger no," before one of the officers told her to stop addressing him. Jan Wilson then pleaded, "Don't hurt him."
When he emerged from the floor, Wilson had two bloody scrapes on the left side of his head which were later treated at the Cochise County Jail.
He was taken from the courtroom and placed in a video room at the jail where he sat in a chair surrounded by corrections officers so that he could listen to the hearing.
But after a while, a frustrated Wilson stood up and walked away.
Wilson's outburst — he's had others before — delayed his sentencing until 2 p.m. so that his attorney, Chris Kimminau, could argue two points: that he be removed as Wilson's counsel and that Wilson be re-evaluated to determine if he is competent.
After about 35 minutes of impassioned speech that often bordered on yelling, Kimminau's requests were denied by Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson.
Dickerson said the sentencing would occur at 2 p.m., adding that Wilson would be present and that no one would be allowed into the courtroom until Wilson was seated securely in the jury box.
Four corrections officers surrounded Wilson as he sat shackled in a red jail uniform in the center of the jury box. Another 10 or 11 law enforcement officers from the Sheriff's Office and the court's security detail dotted the courtroom.
Murder victim J.D. Arvizu's family was also present at the proceeding and their statement was read by a victim advocate.
The sentencing hearing took just over an hour with Kimminau and Deputy Cochise County Attorney Lori Zucco presenting their arguments concerning how much time Wilson should spend in prison for the shooting of Arvizu in 2017.
Zucco was asking for 25 years flat time, minus the years Wilson had already served in the county jail and prison from his first conviction in Arvizu's death.
Taking into account the aggravating and mitigating factors, as well as Wilson's age, Dickerson ruled that Wilson would spend the next 20 years in prison for the fatal shooting, minus the five years he has already been in lockup.
Wilson was initially charged with first-degree murder in 2017 for the shooting death of Arvizu, a 23-year-old described by some as a “hot head” and someone who would “never back down from a fight.”
Wilson, meanwhile, was called “annoying” and “irrational” by those who know him, as well as someone who will throw a tantrum if a situation doesn’t go his way. He has leveled death threats against Zucco, Dickerson and former Cochise County Superior Court Judge James Conlogue, the original jurist on the case. Conlogue later recused himself because of the threat.
Wilson and Arvizu didn’t like each other and whenever they were in the same room together there was tension and trouble, according to those who testified at the retrial and the initial trial.
Wilson never denied that he killed Arvizu, but has always maintained he did so in defense of himself and his mother. The murder occurred June 22, 2017, outside Wilson’s mother’s house on Santa Elena Avenue, a rural thoroughfare that runs parallel with State Route 92 near Ramsey Canyon. It was just after 1 a.m. and Wilson claimed Arvizu came up on him in the dark and Wilson felt threatened.
Prosecutors, however, said Wilson planned to kill Arvizu because the younger man had embarrassed Wilson one evening in front of several other individuals when he punched Wilson in the face and Wilson did not retaliate.
A jury convicted Wilson of first-degree murder in 2021 and he was sentenced to natural life in prison.
The conviction was appealed, and the Arizona Court of Appeals Division Two said Dickerson erred when he failed to give the original jurors an instruction that may have been favorable to Wilson. The Appeals Court reversed the initial conviction and remanded the case to Superior Court.
The higher court did not deny Wilson killed Arvizu. But it ruled Dickerson was at fault when he failed to tell the jury that Arizona law allows people to use deadly physical force to prevent certain crimes.
Armed with that information, the appellate court said, the jurors might have concluded the shooting by Wilson was justified and voted to acquit him of first-degree murder.
At his retrial in September, a 12-member jury convicted Wilson of second-degree murder after the panel said it was unable to agree the killing had been premeditated.
Wilson told Dickerson Friday that this conviction also will be appealed.