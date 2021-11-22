A convicted sex offender who is in the United States seeking asylum has been sentenced to intense probation after officials were able to secure a residence for the defendant where he will be monitored.
Oscar Zeledon, a native of Nicaragua, was convicted of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor. He pleaded guilty in October and on Monday, Zeledon was sentenced to five years of intense probation by Cochise County Superior Court Judge Jason Lindstrom.
Prosecutors have attempted twice to have Zeledon sentenced, but were unable to because a suitable place where he could reside and be monitored, could not be found.
The 37-year-old Zeledon's offense and subsequent conviction make him eligible for deportation, officials have said.
Deputy Cochise County Attorney Lori Zucco said Zeledon will be sent back to Phoenix to begin serving his probation sentence. She said that based on the charges Zeledon has been convicted of, he is "subject to deportation."
Zeledon was arrested on July 22 after he spent two days communicating online with a detective whom he thought was a teenager, investigators said. The detective told Zeledon to meet him at the Sierra Vista Walmart and to come equipped with a condom and an energy drink, reports show. Zeledon was summarily arrested and has been in custody at the Cochise County Jail since then.
When he was charged, Zeledon was living in Phoenix and working as a car detailer. His attorney had said Zeledon had applied for asylum in the U.S.
But whether the 37-year-old is deported, remains to be seen. That would depend on what Zeledon's case status is with U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE).
A spokesman with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, while unable to comment on Zeledon's matter specifically, said that in general if ICE agents are monitoring an individual and the person is convicted and sentenced, they could take him into custody and removal proceedings could be initiated.