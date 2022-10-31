BISBEE — Copper Queen Community Hospital CEO Robert Seamon has not faltered from continuing a plan set in motion by the former CEO James Dixon to improve and expand medical facilities to provide the best care possible.

The start of all the major upgrading at the hospital complex began several years ago with construction of the new, state of the art Emergency Department, followed by a new health clinic in Palominas, the new Bisbee Primary Care building across the street from the hospital, a physical therapy center in Hereford and a clinic in Tombstone. In addition, improvements were made in Douglas to create the Douglas Copper Queen Medical Complex where there now is a clinic, an urgent care center, an emergency department, physical therapy and a full laboratory for testing.

