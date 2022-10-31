Canyon Vista Medical Center CEO Shaun Phillips, left, attends Tuesday’s Copper Queen Community Hospital's Hereford Rural Health Clinic ribbon cutting event as Copper Queen Community Hospital Public Relations Manager Nathalie O’Shea looks on.
Copper Queen Community Hospital CEO Robert Seamon and CQCH board member Kathleen Heard do the honors at the new Hereford Rural Health Clinic grand opening hosted by the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce.
Copper Queen Community Hospital Hereford Rural Health Clinic Director Dr. Karen English attends Tuesday’s ribbon cutting ceremony in Hereford.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Hereford Rural Health Clinic Physical Therapist Peter LaJoy shows a grand opening attendee around the new Hereford facility Tuesday.
Photos by MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
BISBEE — Copper Queen Community Hospital CEO Robert Seamon has not faltered from continuing a plan set in motion by the former CEO James Dixon to improve and expand medical facilities to provide the best care possible.
The start of all the major upgrading at the hospital complex began several years ago with construction of the new, state of the art Emergency Department, followed by a new health clinic in Palominas, the new Bisbee Primary Care building across the street from the hospital, a physical therapy center in Hereford and a clinic in Tombstone. In addition, improvements were made in Douglas to create the Douglas Copper Queen Medical Complex where there now is a clinic, an urgent care center, an emergency department, physical therapy and a full laboratory for testing.
Tuesday, a ribbon cutting was held at the opening of the Copper Queen Community Hospital Hereford Rural Health Clinic.
Last year, construction began on an administration building and in April it opened to the applause of management and employees who are happy to be in their new $5 million environment.
“We’re excited about it,” said Seamon. “It is definitely a step up from our previous place.”
The new 14,500-square-foot facility houses all administration offices and offers a cheery setting for staff and public alike. The large conference room overlooks a patio just waiting for some landscaping, which Seamon hopes will be undertaken in part by the Bisbee Bloomers.
Nathalie O’Shea, public relations, explained the building is also “green.” It has motion activated lights and temperature control is activated by the number of people in a room.
The floor tiles are made to reduce static, Seamon added.
“We are getting nothing but positive feedback from our staff,” O’Shea said.
There is also a new, $2 million information technology state of the art floor-to-ceiling data system of which he is particularly proud. A new cutting edge phone system also was installed.
There is a training room to keep staff and providers current on data education with a full bank of computers.
The walls adorned with art by local artists turn hallways into an art gallery.
“The space allowed us to spread people out to keep people protected,” Seamon said.
In the former quarters, people were in offices elbow to elbow. Now there is plenty of room.
Seamon said, “We’re very happy to be here and excited about our next project.”
There is one more project yet to accomplish which is the new, multimillion, two–story general surgery department which Seamon hopes will get underway next year. He and staff will collaborate on their specific needs.
With the administration offices empty, the space for the new surgical center will be cleared out for the new construction, he added.
“This is a tough business. A hospital has to offer surgeries,” said Seamon. “The hospital can’t support itself without those services.”
The building will be constructed where the current limited surgical center is located. The first floor will have two operating rooms and the second floor will have endoscopic surgery suites. Moving the administration offices into one building freed up the space necessary to build the surgical center. In some instances, patients will not have to travel to Sierra Vista or Tucson to be treated.
The hospital has also been increasing medical providers to include a general surgeon, urologist and gynecologist, podiatrist, gastroenterologist, orthopedic surgeon, physical therapists and a family psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner. The hospital has infusion services such as the antibody treatment for COVID–19.
“It shows the many years of good stewardship that we have had,” added Seamon.
To serve the Tombstone population, a new clinic opened there in August 2021 and is doing well.
Sens. Rosanna Gabaldon and Stephanie Stahl Hamilton were scheduled for a tour Oct. 24 of the Bisbee complex along with University of Arizona law professor Priya Sundareshan and Meghan McCabe, director of Government Relations, Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association, but had to cancel at the last minute.
“We keep moving in the right direction,” said Seamon. “I welcome any politician from any political party to learn what we do here.” I want to highlight what we’re doing and show that rural hospitals can be successful.”
The Arizona Republic published a story on the rural Copper Queen Community Hospital and how it has managed to keep expanding services in a time when other rural health clinics are scaling back or closing. The senators read the story, were intrigued by it and decided to come for a visit. They want to reschedule, he said.
For information on any of the clinics or physicians, visit the hospital website at https://www.cqch.org/.
