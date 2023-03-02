CORONADO NATIONAL FOREST — On Thursday, the U.S. Forest Service announced that the Fort Huachuca Sentinel Landscape, part of the Coronado National Forest, would receive $3.6 million for Phase Two project work as part of a multi-year restoration plan.
The funds are part of $48.6 million being invested by USDA Forest Service Chief Randy Moore and Natural Resource Conservation Service Chief Terry Cosby for 14 new projects to improve forest health across the country.
The work planned for the Fort Huachuca Sentinel Landscape is part of the Forest Service’s Wildland Fire Crisis Strategy, a broad strategy being implemented across the United States by the Forest Service.
The Wildfire Crisis Strategy was launched in January 2022. The Forest Service describes it as “a robust, 10-year strategy to address the wildfire crisis in the places where it poses the most immediate threats to communities.”
The strategy combines a historic investment of congressional funding with years of scientific research and planning into a national effort with the goal of dramatically increasing the scale and pace of forest health treatments over the next decade.
“Wildfires have been growing in size and severity, placing homes, communities, infrastructure and natural resources at grave and growing risk,” wrote Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack in a letter dated Jan. 18, 2022, announcing the strategy. “Climate change is causing hotter, drier and longer wildfire seasons. In addition, dangerous excess fuel loads have built up due to past fire exclusion practices and insufficient investment in risk reduction and resilience, particularly with the rapid growth of homes and structures in the wildland-urban interface. The result has been an extraordinary increase in catastrophic wildfires, with devastating consequences on human health, the economy, community well-being and the environment.”
According to the Forest Service’s press release, Phase Two project work will include hand thinning, prescribed fire, mastication, grubbing, and road decommissioning.
This work will help further the Forest Service’s goals of mitigating wildfire risk, improving water quality, restoring forest ecosystems and combating climate change within the Coronado National Forest. Project work will be done by the Douglas Ranger District and the Sierra Vista Ranger District.
While most of the project work will focus on fire prevention, Starr Farrell, a spokeswoman for the forest, told the Herald/Review these efforts will also help improve forest ecosystems and improve water quality. She gave an example of how hand-thinning can help improve water quality.
“When we do the thinning, it allows the water to flow down and get back into those waterways instead of getting caught up in the plants that shouldn’t have been there anyway,” said Farell.
The project work will also decommission roads within the forest that the Forest Service cannot properly maintain. These roads will be returned to a more natural state according to Farrell and this will help restore forest ecosystems.
The Fort Huachuca Sentinel Landscape stretches from the west side of the Huachuca Mountains all the way to the Arizona-New Mexico border. It covers about 2.8 million square acres of the Coronado.
It is part of the Sentinel Landscapes Partnership, a coalition of federal agencies, state and local governments, and non-governmental organizations that work to advance mutually beneficial land-use goals in project areas known as sentinel landscapes.
According to Farrell, investment in fire prevention in the Fort Huachuca Sentinel Landscape is particularly important because it is an area that sees wildfires every year.
The work starting now is a continuation of work done in the sentinel landscape from 2020 to 2022. That included a great deal of fire prevention measures, including 15,580 acres of hazardous fuels treatments, 2,176 acres of mastication work, 400 acres of hand thinning and piling in Scotia Canyon and 8,300 acres of prescribed burns.
Phase One project work worked to restore forest ecosystems by removing 2,018 non-native American bullfrogs, opening 50,000 acres for native species expansion, securing six new aquatic sites for at-risk species, and introducing three sites with the threatened Chiricahua leopard frog. The project also improved 13,599 acres of state and private lands.
Information about the Forest Service’s wildfire crisis strategy can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/managing-land/wildfire-crisis. Fire season begins in April and goes until the onset of monsoons, but wildfires in the Coronado National Forest can occur any time of year.