CORONADO NATIONAL FOREST — On Thursday, the U.S. Forest Service announced that the Fort Huachuca Sentinel Landscape, part of the Coronado National Forest, would receive $3.6 million for Phase Two project work as part of a multi-year restoration plan.

The funds are part of $48.6 million being invested by USDA Forest Service Chief Randy Moore and Natural Resource Conservation Service Chief Terry Cosby for 14 new projects to improve forest health across the country. 

