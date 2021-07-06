In the Friday, July 2 edition, the formation of the Upper San Pedro Partnership was incorrectly reported. It was formed in 1998 as a consortium of federal, state and local agencies and organizations. In November 2003, Congress passed the Defense Authorization Act of 2004, Public Law 108-136.
Correction
- Shar Porier
-
- Updated
Tags
Shar Porier
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today