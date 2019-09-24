BISBEE — Much–needed work on two roads in the Willcox area are going to cost Cochise County an additional $2.5 million than originally budgeted.
The county Highways Department estimated work on Fort Grant Road and Robbs Road would cost $3.3 million earlier in the year for necessary road improvements and budgeted that amount for contractor costs.
However, new costs have increased the cost to $5.8 million.
During Tuesday’s meeting, county Board of Supervisors Tom Borer, Peggy Judd and Ann English agreed to permit the transfer of $2.5 million from the Highways Department contingency fund for the two projects as contracted with KE&G Construction, the only bidder on the two projects.
Fort Grant Road, described as a county major collector road, has six–inch to 12–inch gaps running across the width of the roadway caused by older asphalt which was not mixed correctly, according to county highways engineer Jackie Watkins. The asphalt shrank creating the hazardous gaps posing a danger to drivers.
“A materials tests was done all the way down to the core," Judd said. "It wasn’t mixed right and the asphalt shrunk. Jackie said she guessed wrong.”
KE&G Construction will split the nine–mile stretch into three phases and use a recycle–in–place process which involves machines stretching along 200 feet of the road. The new mix will prevent shrinkage of the pavement.
“We are not doing that many complete road replacements," Judd said. "It’s been a while, and the cost of doing this type of work is going up very rapidly. We also received only one bid and so there was really no ability to weigh cost benefit for this project that must be done. I drove Fort Grant yesterday and it must be done.”
Borer said in response to questions about the added expense, “Essentially, we’re not in a position to dictate the private market’s project bids and those bids are subject to fluctuations in material costs, labor, fuel and competition. Fort Grant Road is a complex project and very few companies could perform the work. Both projects had only one bidder due to scale of the work, location and the volume of road work being done in the region.”
English explained, “Because of the length of the road, outside contractors and the unique problem with the original asphalt, I am sure it was difficult to project the cost until bids were received.”
Robbs Road was slated for improvement and received a $475,000 from the Arizona Commerce Authority from an Economics Strengths Project Grant to support the growing wine industry and provide easier access for visitors.
The county engineers estimated the upgrade of three miles of the road from Kansas Settlement Road to Wayward Winds Road would cost $800,000. Now, the cost is $1.5 million.
Moving utility lines was not included in the cost and the lines had to be deeper than anticipated for installation of the road base, Borer added.
Borer also pointed out, the Highway Department is funded through Highway User Revenue Funds (HURF) and so the transfer of funds will not impact the county’s General Fund or expenditure limit in any way, to which English and Judd agreed.
“This allows jurisdictions the capacity to use HURF contingency to pay for multi–million–dollar road improvement projects,” Borer added. “We will have approximately $3.5 to $4 million left in HURF contingency at year end.”