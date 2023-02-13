Cochise County Administrator Richard Karwaczka is hoping for a new job in 2024 — Superior Court judge.
An attorney who was the county's public defender for about a year and a half, Karwaczka said he is running for the seat that will be left vacant in December 2024 by Division IV Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson. Dickerson, who is 65 and the county's presiding judge, said this week he plans to retire in December 2024.
In a brief interview Monday afternoon, Karwaczka, 46, who has navigated through tumultuous and controversial times lately as Cochise County made international news during the 2022 elections, said running for a judicial seat has always been a desire.
"It's always been a goal of mine to run for judge in Cochise County," Karwaczka said. "A lot can be accomplished in that role."
An attorney for more than two decades, Karwaczka, from Chicago, arrived in Cochise County in 2016 after a successful practice in his hometown. He became the Cochise County Public Defender in 2019. He was chosen to lead the county as its administrator in September 2020.
Late last year Karwaczka and others in county government had their work cut out for them when Cochise County made international headlines sparked by the actions of Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd. The pair, along with Cochise County Recorder David Stevens, wanted the county's 2022 election results hand-counted after election naysayers clamored about the accuracy of voting machines.
Even though they were warned repeatedly by County Attorney Brian McIntyre and Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Christine Roberts that holding a hand-count was illegal, the trio insisted that it would go forward. After two lawsuits and a handful of court hearings handled by an outside Superior Court judge, the effort died, but the county's name had been sullied.
The whirlwind fueled the resignation of Elections Director Lisa Marra, who was against a hand count. It also prompted a recall effort against Crosby.
Karwaczka did not directly address the past few months of challenges as the catalyst for his decision to run for a judicial seat. He said "many things" are behind this move.
He faces competition from Cochise County assistant attorneys Raymond Haight and Ruth Faulkner, both of whom recently lost their bid for the bench of former Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal. Cardinal, 69, retired in December and her seat was taken by Joel Larson, who worked as an Assistant Cochise County Legal Defender.
As the presiding judge, Dickerson carries a heavy criminal caseload that he shares with judges Larson and Jason Lindstrom.
The candidate who takes over Dickerson's courtroom would not be the presiding judge. That jurist is appointed by the Arizona Supreme Court. Currently, the county's associate presiding judge is Cochise County Superior Court Judge David Thorn.
The winner of the race could be known as early as August 2024. That's because the three candidates who have announced their intentions to run are all Republicans. If a Democratic, independent, or write-in candidate does not compete against them, the individual receiving the most votes during the primary election could win as long as that person remains unopposed by November.
