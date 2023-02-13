county administrator karwaczka (copy)

Richard Karwaczka

Cochise County Administrator Richard Karwaczka is hoping for a new job in 2024 — Superior Court judge.

An attorney who was the county's public defender for about a year and a half, Karwaczka said he is running for the seat that will be left vacant in December 2024 by Division IV Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson. Dickerson, who is 65 and the county's presiding judge, said this week he plans to retire in December 2024.

