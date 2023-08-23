BISBEE — Cochise County will proceed with the regeneration of the former juvenile detention center into an animal shelter in Bisbee, but the Board of Supervisors will be working with other municipal shelters to provide countywide services.
Though Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels suggested a different site known as the Marsh development in Huachuca City, Supervisors Peggy Judd, Ann English and Tom Crosby decided to stick with the original plan.
During a work session Aug. 22, Deputy County Administrator Sharon Gilman explained staff, English and Dannels went on a tour of the property listed for $570,000. The warehouse with offices would need some expensive renovations to the HVAC system, plumbing and parking to turn it into an animal shelter.
Right next door to that location is a proposed RV park, but the owner said he did not think the barking dogs would be a problem.
The county is partnering with the Humane Society of Southern Arizona on the Tovreaville Road project and Judd thought the society might be able to staff and maintain it. Gilman noted HSSA was not interested in the Huachuca City site.
English said she was not interested in changing sites for the county shelter.
A bigger problem with a change in locations is the county would lose a $1.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, said Gilman.
“The feedback was if there is any change in location, the grant would be terminated,” said Gilman.
The supervisors also discussed working with the existing municipal shelters so the animal control officers would not have to drive so far to drop off strays. Bisbee is a long ride from Willcox and Benson. So, working to increase capacity is a goal.
Gilman spoke with officials in Sierra Vista, which plans on expanding its shelter with 14 new kennels at a cost of $750,000 to $1.2 million plus another $265,000 for the isolation room for sick animals and $220,000 for architecture and engineering.
County administration has tried to work with Sierra Vista in the past, but the city has a full house and could not accept county animals.
If the county would foot $1.1 million of the $2 million expansion costs, the county would be able to take animals there, but there would be no guarantee Sierra Vista could take any animals, said Gilman.
English said, “I don’t think we should go into Sierra Vista. They’ve not been upfront with us in the past. Now they're looking to us for money.”
Gilman also talked with Benson Animal Shelter, which is supported by HSSA, but is limited in the number of animals that can be housed.
Judd, who represents the Benson community, stated, “I’d like to see us help expand and improve capacity. We have a real need in that portion of the county.”
English said, “It’s always in the county’s best interest to look for partners. Have them come to the table and see how we can help with their needs.”
She pointed out the day of opening the doors at the county shelter is in the future and they need to place animals captured by the animal control officers.
The county has intergovernmental agreements with Willcox and Douglas. The Douglas facility, which is not a no-kill shelter, also is working with HSSA.
Judd suggested the county provide mobile kennels for the municipal shelters to ease overcrowding when the county drops off animals. The panels are easy to assemble and are affordable.
But, as English asked, “Who’s going to move these things all around the county? We don’t want to have our animal control officers driving around delivering the kennels.”
Crosby said, “We need the Tovreaville property, but we need to diversify geographically.”
Gilman wanted to hold another work session in October to bring the supervisors updates on which shelters could be used by the county and what it would cost, but English asked that it be held in September.
“The public wants to know what’s going on,” English said.
The county has been working on a shelter for several years, but only recently was awarded the money to move forward, thanks to former U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick.
The county has set aside $1.9 million for the new shelter.
Three of the four buildings on the 4.2-acre Tovreaville Road parcel will be demolished as part of the project. A clinic will be constructed on the property and the one remaining 5,500-square-foot building will be remodeled for a cat and dog shelter, conference room, offices and a reception area.
The architectural drawings of the new shelter will begin soon, Gilman said. The county has five years to build the facility, according to the grant.