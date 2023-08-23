BISBEE — Cochise County will proceed with the regeneration of the former juvenile detention center into an animal shelter in Bisbee, but the Board of Supervisors will be working with other municipal shelters to provide countywide services.

Though Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels suggested a different site known as the Marsh development in Huachuca City, Supervisors Peggy Judd, Ann English and Tom Crosby decided to stick with the original plan.

