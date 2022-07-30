Purchase Access

Animal shelters and care facilities in Cochise County are still experiencing decreased volunteer visitation and a decline in overall pet adoptions in the last year while being near max capacity.

Arlene Garcia, animal control supervisor at the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center in Sierra Vista, said it is always a good time to adopt. Garcia provided a data chart that revealed the number of adoptions at the facility had decreased from 852 in 2019 to 674 in 2021.

