BISBEE — Arizona Department of Housing requested Cochise County continue to inspect and enforce installation standards for manufactured housing and mobile homes in the county and Tombstone and begin to provide the services in Bisbee and Douglas for the next five years.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Paul Esparza, county building official, explained the four agreements and the change in inspection fees to $450, the maximum amount allowed, which includes three inspections during the set up of a manufactured home — one of the slab and foundation, one for electrical hookups and a final inspection to approve it for occupancy. The process provides residents with the convenience of applying for permits locally, resulting in a timelier response for permit inspections than they would with the state.
The county has been providing the inspection services for ADH since 2006 when Cochise County entered into the initial intergovernmental agreement to enforce state installation standards for manufactured homes, including mobile homes, he said. The current service agreement was approved in 2017 and is renewable every five years. ADOH has requested that Cochise County renew this agreement to enforce installation standards within the county.
Supervisors Peggy Judd and Ann English approved all four requests, but Supervisor Tom Crosby did not. He stated the request was just more government oversight and the buyers and sellers should be responsible.
Belvet Elsouhag, public fiduciary, received approval on an agreement between Cochise Health and Social Services and the Southeastern Area Governments Organization Area on Aging for $61,667 for the next four months to cover case management of individuals aged 60 or older.
SEAGO decided to take full control of the service on Nov. 1.
English and Judd approved the measure, Crosby did not.
Flood Control District Board
Acting as the county Flood Control District Board, the Board of Supervisors approved a funding agreement of $59,810 between the county and the U.S. Geological Survey to conduct hydrologic investigations and data collection for the ongoing monitoring of the Sierra Vista Subwatershed.
Mark Apel, environmental projects coordinator, requested approval of the agreement and explained the importance of the continued monitoring of the subwatershed in order to determine which locations could be beneficial to recharge the aquifer.
“This work has specific bearing on monitoring the hydrologic system with respect to attaining a sustainable yield of groundwater withdrawals in accordance with the goals of the Upper San Pedro Partnership," he said. "In addition, the information obtained through this basic monitoring is critical to verifying the predictive performance of groundwater modeling of the Sierra Vista Subwatershed."
The agreement covers the ongoing monitoring of certain wells and stream gauges throughout the Sierra Vista Subwatershed including those at Lewis Springs, Charleston, Ramsey, Banning Creek and Babocomari.
“It also supports the goals of the Memorandum of Understanding between Fort Huachuca, the County, BLM and city of Sierra Vista with regard to developing an integrated predictive groundwater model,” Apel said.
In response to questions by Crosby in a past meeting about the decline of the aquifer and how much water was in it, Apel said it was difficult to say, but a USGS report in 2019 stated the water levels in 77% of the wells monitored dropped an average of 3.9 feet from 2007 to 2019.
Apel said the depths of the aquifer are different throughout the subwatershed. In places it may be a few feet and in others “hundreds of feet.” The deeper the water lies from the surface, the more difficult it is to pump.
The sum reflects a onetime reduction of $18,000 in the county’s cost as the U.S. Bureau of Land Management committed the funds, Apel noted.
Supervisors Ann English and Peggy Judd voted in favor of the agreement. Supervisor Tom Crosby did not saying he did not see a 3.9 feet decline as “significant” and again suggested the SPRNCA was illegally formed.