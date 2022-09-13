BISBEE — Arizona Department of Housing requested Cochise County continue to inspect and enforce installation standards for manufactured housing and mobile homes in the county and Tombstone and begin to provide the services in Bisbee and Douglas for the next five years.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Paul Esparza, county building official, explained the four agreements and the change in inspection fees to $450, the maximum amount allowed, which includes three inspections during the set up of a manufactured home — one of the slab and foundation, one for electrical hookups and a final inspection to approve it for occupancy. The process provides residents with the convenience of applying for permits locally,  resulting in a timelier response for permit inspections than they would with the state.

