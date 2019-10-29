BISBEE — Over $3.3 million in funding was awarded to Cochise County and the county supervisors unanimously accepted it all at Tuesday’s board meeting.
Each year, funding from the Arizona Supreme Court, Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC), the Adult Judicial Collections Enhancement Fund (JCEF) and the Juvenile Crime Reduction Fund (JCRF) provide assistance to the county through state funds to ensure county probation services meet state supervision requirements. The allows the county to staff needed positions in adult and juvenile probation services with an aim toward preventing probationers from committing more crimes.
It takes these funds to provide the services required by law, said Theresa Rockrich, with county Juvenile Detention Department finance.
Without funding from the state, the county would be hard pressed to come up with the money to keep the juvenile and adult probation and programs operating, she said.
She noted juvenile crime has decreased and now there are 70 supervised juveniles in the system.
“It’s nice to see the numbers have gone down,” she added.
Juvenile services received over $1.5 million for these programs, which support juvenile court, probations, and intense supervision activities to keep juveniles from re-offending, as well as providing for the Victim’s Rights Fund (VRF).
The VRF provided $17,700 to support the financial impact of providing rights for victims of crime and delinquency came from collections under a JCEF assessment, a percentage of which is deposited monthly to the VRF and collections and subsequent deposits to the VRF of a juvenile parental assessment fee.
Adult probation and supervision services were granted $1.692 million to track offenders on probation, in order to meet requirements of Arizona statute.
Supervisors Tom Borer, Ann English and Peggy Judd also approved a memorandum of understanding between the county and the Arizona Department of Public Safety to cover prosecutorial and jail expenses in the amount of $166,666 for people arrested for smuggling of drugs and people and other border related crime.