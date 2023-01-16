BISBEE — There have been many discussions over the past several months about building a new jail to meet the needs of prisoners and jail staff.
A committee was formed by appointments of people from around Cochise County by the Board of Supervisors and after several meetings and a tour of the existing jail, they agreed a new jail was needed and recommended the supervisors move forward with a special election.
The existing jail is 40 years old and in its current state is expensive to maintain and beyond upgrades due to its age. A new jail, estimated to cost around $92 million, is necessary, said Sheriff Mark Dannels and Jail Commander Ken Bradshaw.
State Rep. Gail Griffin secured $20 million for the new facility which eases some of the financial burden.
Now, it will be up to the voters to say yea or nay to the proposed half–cent retail sales tax increase to pay for a new jail. A sales tax allows everyone in the county and those passing through to pay the costs. Otherwise, county taxpayers could see a hike of around 30% in property tax to pay for the bond. The sales tax would have a 25-year sunset clause.
The committee and the county prefer the sales tax increase even though committee members from Willcox and Benson were concerned as it would raise the overall sales tax to over 10%. They also thought the jail should be built someplace other than Bisbee, like either of their cities. Bisbee Mayor Ken Budge opposed moving the jail to some other city and said he would fight any relocation as Bisbee is the county seat.
The new jail as proposed would be on the county–owned land on Judd Drive, the same location as the existing jail.
The county plans to hold a series of meetings in each of the communities to explain the dire need for a new jail before the Tuesday, May 16 special election. The dates and locations will be published when the schedule is set.
While those meetings have not yet been set, the county wants people to offer their pro or con statements on the half cent sales tax increase to be published in an election pamphlet which will go out to all registered voters.
According to the county public information Jane Montgomery in an email, those who choose to submit their arguments should limit their pros and cons to 300 words. The county will not proofread the comments. They will be printed as presented. They must provide their names or agency names and addresses.
Arguments must contain the original, notarized signature(s) of each person or organization sponsoring it and shall include the following sworn statement: “I declare under penalty of perjury that the foregoing information is true and correct and I am the sponsor of this argument advocating or opposing this measure.”
The comments must be signed by the person or persons in organizations. If sponsored by an organization or corporation which is not a political committee must have two executive officers sign. If sponsored by a political committee, it must be signed by the committee’s chairperson or treasurer and must identify the committee name.
All arguments must be received by 5 p.m. on or before Wednesday, Feb. 15.
The comments can be submitted electronically by email to: board@cochise.az.gov or drop off or mail comments to Clerk of the Board of Supervisors; Building G; 1415 Melody Lane; Bisbee, AZ., 85603.
Any argument that does not comply with the requirements may not be included in the pamphlet.
