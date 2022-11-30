BISBEE — Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre is weighing options as the Board of Supervisors ignores state law by refusing to approve the 2022 election results.

McIntyre said he received a letter from former Attorney General Terry Goddard, a Democrat, and former Maricopa County Attorney Richard Romley, a Republican, who asked him to investigate potential laws broken by Republican Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby as they refuse to approve the canvass.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?