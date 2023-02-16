town hall 2 (copy)

Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre

SIERRA VISTA — Cochise County's top prosecutor, Brian McIntyre, pleaded guilty to one count of DUI in municipal court Thursday afternoon, the admission requiring that he serves one day in jail, get treatment for his alcohol problem and surrender his driver's license, among other stipulations.

The plea will require McIntyre to serve 40 hours of community service and install an ignition interlock device in his vehicle once his driving privileges are restored.

What's NABUR?