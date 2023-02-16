SIERRA VISTA — Cochise County's top prosecutor, Brian McIntyre, pleaded guilty to one count of DUI in municipal court Thursday afternoon, the admission requiring that he serves one day in jail, get treatment for his alcohol problem and surrender his driver's license, among other stipulations.
The plea will require McIntyre to serve 40 hours of community service and install an ignition interlock device in his vehicle once his driving privileges are restored.
The 50-year-old county attorney's plea seemed to catch Judge Pro Tempore Justin Allred off guard. Allred asked McIntyre if he was going to enter a plea of not guilty, which is routine in such hearings.
The case was heard in justice court because it's a misdemeanor.
Graham County Special Prosecutor Garet Kartchner entered the plea in court. The case was handled by an outside prosecutor because it would have been a conflict of interest for one of McIntyre's attorneys to take it on.
Initially, Sierra Vista Justice of the Peace Kenneth Curfman had presented the possibility that the hearing could be held in another county with an outside judge because of a conflict. Curfman said McIntyre was entitled to a trial, as well, but that option becomes null once a defendant enters a plea.
McIntyre will serve his one-day in lockup at the Cochise County Jail, the plea agreement shows. Kartchner said if McIntyre fails to complete the court-ordered alcohol treatment and counseling, he would have to serve 10 days in jail.
The plea agreement shows that the one-day sentence was to be served in Graham County, but that was crossed out to reflect Cochise County instead.
According to the clerk's office, McIntyre's jail term begins on Feb. 27.
The Sierra Vista Police citation given to McIntyre shows he was charged with four counts of DUI for an overall offense of super extreme DUI. The charge he ended up pleading guilty to is: "driving or being in actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor ... to the slightest degree."
He was arrested on Jan. 28 just after 2 a.m. At first, McIntyre tried to avoid Sierra Vista Police Officer Paul Clark, the incident report shows. Then he pulled over on Oakmont Drive and Newport Avenue in front of the Casa Antigua Apartments.
His car was impounded and officers drove him home. Police Chief Adam Thrasher later said McIntyre wanted to walk to his residence but police nixed the idea because of his intoxication.
The same day he was arrested McIntyre put out a short statement that was included in a press release by the city of Sierra Vista. He expressed chagrin and remorse for his actions.
A few days later, he released another statement saying that he had decided to stay on in his position — he is an elected official — after discussing the matter with his team at the county attorney's office and outside supporters.
McIntyre gained recognition in the state and beyond for cracking down on individuals who are caught smuggling migrants in Cochise County, a regular occurrence. His office has prosecuted and is in the process of prosecuting a handful of people — including teenagers — who have ended up killing or injuring other motorists and migrants in their quest to get away from law enforcement.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone