SIERRA VISTA — Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre will be arraigned on Thursday for his arrest on a super extreme DUI in January, court records show.
As of Monday afternoon, the arraignment was scheduled to occur in Justice of the Peace Kenneth Curfman's courtroom at the Sierra Vista Justice Court Precinct Five.
It is unclear whether Curfman will handle the case or whether an outside justice of the peace will take it because of the possible conflict of interest involved.
Curfman declined comment on Monday because he said the case is now in front of him.
In a brief telephone interview earlier this month, Curfman had said that it was possible he would not hear the case and that it could be sent to another county. Another option was that the matter would remain in Sierra Vista's Justice Court, but an outside justice of the peace could be called in.
Curfman also said an outside prosecutor would handle the case and McIntyre would have to hire his own criminal counsel.
The judge said one of the factors he would take into consideration would be if any pleadings were filed in the matter regarding a change of venue and another justice of the peace.
As of Monday afternoon, there was nothing in McIntyre's case file except for the citation the top prosecutor was given by Sierra Vista Police following his arrest on Jan. 28.
A clerk at the municipal court in Sierra Vista said Monday that there was no information concerning whether the case was being continued.
McIntyre, 50, was stopped on Jan. 28 at about 2:15 a.m. after Sierra Vista Police Officer Paul Clark saw the driver of a 2016 Cadillac conducting the vehicle in a manner that implied the person was impaired.
When Clark drove up behind the vehicle, he noticed from its license plate that it was McIntyre’s car, an incident report shows.
McIntyre’s Cadillac was impounded and he was taken to the Sierra Vista Police Department where he took a breathalyzer test. He blew more than twice the legal limit allowed in Arizona and was charged with super extreme DUI, police said.
In a statement released by the city hours after the incident, McIntyre said he was disappointed in himself, but was more upset with the look of disappointment in the faces of the officers who arrested him.
Clark told McIntyre at least twice during their encounter that he was disappointed in his actions, the police report shows. Police Chief Adam Thrasher expressed the same feelings.
In an email to the Herald/Review just after the incident, McIntyre, an elected official, said he would discuss with his team what direction the office should take following his arrest.
Last week he issued a statement saying that he would be staying in his post.
The charge leveled against McIntyre is a misdemeanor. Arizona law calls for a mandatory 30 consecutive days in jail for anyone convicted of super extreme DUI. There is no eligibility for probation or suspended sentence and the individual also must pay a fine of $2,500.
