Brian McIntyre

Brian McIntyre

SIERRA VISTA — Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre will be arraigned on Thursday for his arrest on a super extreme DUI in January, court records show.

As of Monday afternoon, the arraignment was scheduled to occur in Justice of the Peace Kenneth Curfman's courtroom at the Sierra Vista Justice Court Precinct Five.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?