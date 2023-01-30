Following his arrest this weekend for super extreme DUI, Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre said Monday that he will meet with his colleagues to determine what direction the office should take.
"I will be meeting with my team to determine the best path forward for the office and the county," McIntyre said in a text message Monday to the Herald/Review. "I appreciate the many who have offered support over the last few days and regret that my choices have placed so many in this position of uncertainty."
McIntyre, an elected official, was arrested early Saturday on Avenida Cochise and Oakmont Drive after a Sierra Vista Police officer spotted a motorist who was displaying signs of impairment, a press release from Sierra Vista Police said.
The 50-year-old McIntyre was pulled over just before 2:30 a.m.
The stop occurred at the 2200 block of Oakmont where McIntyre was arrested without incident for suspicion of driving under the influence.
The top prosecutor's car was impounded and he was taken to the police department where a breathalyzer test was completed, police officials said.
McIntyre provided a blood alcohol content of 0.210. At more than twice the legal limit of 0.08, he was cited for Super Extreme DUI, a criminal offense, and was released with a court date as the investigation continues.
The offense is considered a first class misdemeanor in Arizona and will not be prosecuted at the superior court level. It will be sent to the Sierra Vista Justice Court Precinct Five, but must be handled by an outside prosecutor and justice court judge because of the obvious conflict of interest involved.
The case will not go before a county grand jury because it's not a felony matter.
Additionally, because McIntyre was elected to his position, he can't be fired by any Cochise County official. Based on state statute, he could resign from his post.
In a statement he released Saturday afternoon, McIntyre also said he was not only upset with himself for what happened, but he was more bothered by "the looks of disappointment from the professionals who had to do their duty last evening due to my choices that will live with me the longest.”
Sierra Vista Police Chief Adam Thrasher was one of individuals who felt that way, he told the Herald/Review Monday.
"I am disappointed that Brian's decisions placed our officers in this situation," Thrasher said in an email to the Herald/Review. "Our officers handled the situation professionally and as expected, they enforced the law regardless of the person's position in the community."
The chief said McIntyre was taken to the station, and after his breathalyzer was done, they offered to drive him home.
"He wanted to walk home, but we thought his blood alcohol level was too high and we took him home, " Thrasher said. "We have done that for other people."
A first extreme DUI offense in Arizona includes a minimum fine of $2,500 along with other fees and jail costs. The offender has to serve a mandatory of 30 days in jail, part of which can be suspended if the offender has an ignition interlock installed in the vehicle.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone