Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

Following his arrest this weekend for super extreme DUI, Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre said Monday that he will meet with his colleagues to determine what direction the office should take.

"I will be meeting with my team to determine the best path forward for the office and the county," McIntyre said in a text message Monday to the Herald/Review. "I appreciate the many who have offered support over the last few days and regret that my choices have placed so many in this position of uncertainty."

