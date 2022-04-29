BISBEE — The Cochise County Attorney’s Office asked for a slight budget increase to pay for new software to make the job of keeping up with court cases far easier, saving employee time as well as expenses on paper and printing.
County Attorney Brian McIntyre said during a Cochise County Supervisors work session April 28 that the Karpel software program provides a one-stop shop for information on cases from the arrest through the court outcome. Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby attended.
Karpel provides a platform for not just the prosecutors, but for defense attorneys, law enforcement and the courts, McIntyre explained.
”It makes tracking criminal histories more accurate and accessible. No more hunting through file cabinets,” said McIntyre, whose staff has emptied eight filing cabinets.
County Administrator Richard Karwaczka added there is a Defense Karpel software the county will bring online in mid–May. He said the move to Karpel may even help the county retain employees.
The $8,000 investment was applauded by English.
“This will make trials move ahead and will help you make better decisions," she said. "When you accumulate all those files, it takes a long time to find what you’re looking for. That’s a small amount of money for what we are getting.”
Christine Roberts, chief civil deputy county attorney, pointed out the program can be implemented on the civil side as well.
Crosby said, “Record keeping is important.”
In 2021, McIntyre said prosecutors dealt with 1,329 cases, six of those being felony prosecutions.
“That does not include cases returned to investigators for additional information, probation violations or post-conviction relief,” he added. “We have a heavy load.”
McIntyre said he hired two full-time employees, paid through a Department of Emergency and Military Affairs grant, to handle the increase in border related crimes as part of the state’s Operation Safe Streets program.
His 2022–23 fiscal budget expense request is $3,126,733, $25,000 more than last year, with the majority of that cost going to staff. The General Fund will provide $3,081,706 to balance the budget.
Budget documents are available for viewing on the county website at: https://www.cochise.az.gov/. Select the agendas and minutes link to get to the work sessions.