BISBEE — The Cochise County Attorney’s Office handles cases from murder to child adoptions, and as inflation grows it becomes more difficult to retain attorneys and support staff at salaries that are below market.
Like others who have come before the county Board of Supervisors with their “asks” for increases in their budgets, County Attorney Brian McIntyre pleaded his case Thursday in a work session with the Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby.
McIntyre’s prosecutors, attorneys and support staff deal with felony and juvenile criminal cases in the Superior Court and misdemeanor criminal cases in the Justice of the Peace Courts. They also provide legal advice and representation to Cochise County departments, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors and some county Special Districts. They provide victim services and adoption assistance at no charge to adopting parents.
McIntyre’s office handles the cases for all county departments, including the public fiduciary, the county recorder, the sheriff’s office, the superintendent of schools and the treasurer.
They also provide legal services for non–county clients like adoptions, Cochise College, fire districts, library districts, mental health agencies and hospitals, road improvement districts and water districts.
In 2022, McIntyre’s criminal side of the office dealt with 261 people involved in one way or another with border related crimes such as human smuggling. So far this year he has dealt with 104 cases and there are eight months left in the year.
There have been nine fatalities over the past two years caused by load car drivers, people who took cartel money to transport undocumented migrants away from the border and failed to yield for traffic stops.
One involved the death of a 65-year-old woman on her birthday as Felix Mendez, 16, smashed into her vehicle while traveling over 100 miles per hour. Two undocumented migrants were killed in Bisbee at the traffic circle as William Brown tried to evade law enforcement while traveling 85 mph. Six other fatal accidents happened along Interstate 10 at speeds of 90 mph to over 100 mph. They are the result of the cartels’ offer to pay drivers as much as $3,000 a person.
Felony cases require his office to contact and arrange transportation for families of the victims, including those from Mexico, said McIntyre.
He also said the Victims of Crime Act grant, which provides federal money, may be cut in half. It is funded by criminal fines, forfeited bail bonds, penalty fees and special assessments for fines levied against the offenders.
“Our county is beautiful with all its mountain ranges, but they also provide a way north from the border,” said McIntyre.
He asked for a full-time paralegal secretary, a full-time attorney along with employee pay adjustments to better reflect the market. He requested an increase in the court report fund to supplement the diminishing federal distributions.
“The border is not our only problem. It is just the one that gets noticed,” said McIntyre.
In 2022, six full-time felony prosecutors dealt with 1,400 cases, including “horrific” child sex abuse cases, multiple homicides, burglary, theft, fraud, driving under the influence, domestic violence and more.
The drug prosecution unit reported a transition from trafficking marijuana to fentanyl, the newer, cheaper drug and the most deadly, he said. Last year, 356 narcotic cases were prosecuted with the majority of them possession of fentanyl.
In 2022, 1,418 cases were filed by his office and 3,449 misdemeanors. So far this year, there have been 512 felony cases and 1,165 misdemeanor cases.
“I don’t know how the attorneys keep up with it all,” noted McIntyre, who also handles criminal cases.
In regard to increases for attorneys and staff salaries, McIntyre added, “The defining moment for me was the cost of one tank of gas for my car was more than I get in one hour. What does that do to my front desk person?”
Judd said, “We could never pay enough to make it easier to work here. I’ve always had a hard time understanding why the cost of living is so high here.”
Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Christine Roberts submitted a presentation on the civil side and showed there were 399 public records requests not associated with the sheriff’s office and 3,335 for the sheriff’s office. These requests may take days to produce all the documents. The county has a staff member focused only on records requests. Her office also handles adoptions, bankruptcies, foreclosures, tax appeals, the appointment of guardians or conservators, election challenges, notices of claims and civil cases. There are also mental health commitment cases and zoning violations that come to the civil side.
Crosby said, “As I’ve said in previous meetings, our courts and our attorneys area a fundamental function of government. However, I can’t be wowed, especially if it has to do with law enforcement, but it seems the general public can be. So, it seems like an irresistible temptation for law enforcement officials to talk in terms of these statistics because the public eats them up as justification for spending more money.
"Make no mistake, I hate dope. I’ve seen what it does and I hate what it does. I’m thankful for all the dope that gets caught, but how much meth or heroin or opiates makes it into the U.S.?”
These crimes cost the county a lot in the apprehension, in the courts and in the number of people incarcerated, he added.
“My position continues to be to prevent illegal entry,” he said.
English wanted to see the actual costs of McIntyre’s requests, which were not available at the work session.
“I think when we get the numbers and we always need to make the statement that criminal justice is more than just one office," she said. "We have all of these offices to contend with and I have no idea yet how much money we’ll get in taxes. That’s where the hard decisions will be made to balance one office against another to keep the system whole in some manner.
"Your requests will be considered. But, the bottom line is we want to take care of our people first That’s why we made the commitment to pay the increase in health insurance. We’ll do what we can.”