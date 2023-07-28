BISBEE — Once again Cochise County has to fend off a lawsuit, this time for holding the mail-in only election for voters to say yea or nay to a one-half cent sales tax to build a new jail and for approving the results of the May 16 special election on the issue.

County Supervisors Peggy Judd, Ann English and Tom Crosby, County Recorder David Stevens and county Dlection Director Bob Bartelsmeyer were named in the suit.

