BISBEE — Once again Cochise County has to fend off a lawsuit, this time for holding the mail-in only election for voters to say yea or nay to a one-half cent sales tax to build a new jail and for approving the results of the May 16 special election on the issue.
County Supervisors Peggy Judd, Ann English and Tom Crosby, County Recorder David Stevens and county Dlection Director Bob Bartelsmeyer were named in the suit.
County residents Daniel Lachance, Henry Stephen Conroy and Robert McCormick, represented by Scottsdale attorney Charles Johnson, are asking the court to declare the election null and void and order that jail district tax elections in the future provide pamphlets and ballots to all county electors. Further, they ask the court to order that the county provides staff at the 17 vote centers and include drop-off boxes the day of the election in Benson, Bisbee, Sierra Vista, Douglas and Willcox.
Voter turnout for the May election was just 32.84% of the registered voters. At final count, 22,954 ballots were cast and counted with 51.46% approving the increase and 48.8% voting no.
When the board established the jail district, it set in place the state permission to hold mail-in only elections. According to former elections director Lisa Marra, “Special Districts can have all mail elections where counties cannot.”
The plaintiffs alleged the 2022 voter-approved state Legislature initiative Proposition 132 set the requirement at 60% of voter signatures for any proposal to increase taxes.
However, Prop 132 only applies to state taxes, not counties or cities, as pointed out in the county’s request to dismiss the case for “failing to state a viable claim. Allegations that represent conclusions of law or unwarranted deductions are insufficient to support the complaint. Plaintiffs attempt to float their untested interpretation of the recent amendment to the Arizona constitution” which established the 60% rule.
The statute clearly states, “The powers of the initiative and the referendum are hereby reserved to the qualified electors of every incorporated city, town and county. Under the power of the initiative, 15% of qualified electors may propose measures on such local, city, town or county measures.”
The county pointed out the plaintiffs were seeking to add wordage to the state's amendment and alter the state’s constitution.
As far as the mail-in ballot election, a statute clearly states, “A special district may conduct a mail-in ballot election if the governing board of the special district obtains approval from the board of supervisors.”
The plaintiffs also allege Stevens did not send ballots to all qualified electors in the county, which they say is 89,896. He sent out 75,922 ballots. Further, Stevens “disenfranchised” 10,974 electors by not mailing information pamphlets or ballots to them.
Stevens stated, “The plaintiffs are wrong. The 76,219 voters who were mailed ballots were the registered voters in Cochise County who were qualified to vote in the May 16 all mail election.”
Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Christine Roberts and Civil Deputy County Attorney Paul Correa also state, “The Board shall distribute one copy of the publicity pamphlet to each household.” The statute does not say to every voter.
And, as far as overturning the election on a technical irregularity, the county said the complaint contains no misconduct on the part of the election boards or any members in any counties of the state.
Plaintiffs said the county also "disenfranchised" voters who prefer to vote in person and restricted ballot drop-off locations to just three sites — Bisbee, Sierra Vista and Willcox — on the day of the election.
The county argues, “The plaintiffs misunderstand and miscalculate the number of qualified voters.”
The plaintiffs also wanted to hand count the May 16 election ballots prior to the court hearing, but it would require a $600 bond. None of the bonding companies wanted to provide such a bond.
“They have no good reason to inspect the ballots,” says the county. “They do not claim there was misconduct by an elections board during the canvassing of the ballots.”
Nor do they contend there were illegal votes counted.
The basis for their action is “the vote was not inclusive enough because around 10,000 persons were not active registered voters.”
Though the plaintiffs wanted a judge from an outside jurisdiction to hear the case, Presiding Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson denied the request. Superior Court Judge David Thorn was assigned the case.
The plaintiffs also want the county to pay for the expenses they incur for the lawsuit. The county opposes that.