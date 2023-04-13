BISBEE — Tuesday afternoon, the lawsuit brought by the Attorney General’s Office against the Cochise County Board of Supervisors and the county recorder will go before Santa Cruz County Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink in a Pima County courtroom.
Due to the nature of the complaint and possible conflicts of interest, the use of an out-of-county judge is necessary to oversee the hearing.
Attorney General Kris Mayes filed the suit accusing Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd of approving an unlawful agreement that transfers the duties of the election director to County Recorder David Stevens, who is included in the lawsuit.
Mayes alleges in the initial filing Stevens “has unlawfully aggrandized his power, and the Board has unlawfully and almost completely offloaded its statutory duties over elections.
“This is not the first time that Defendants have disregarded the law governing elections. The Board and Recorder repeatedly flouted the law with respect to the November 2022 general election, first by attempting to engage in an illegal hand count of ballots and then by the Board violating its duty to canvass the election within the statutory time frame. In both cases, the Board and Recorder ceased their unlawful conduct only after a court ordered them to do so.”
The complaint noted the agreement with Stevens “not only threatens the lawful administration and operation of elections. It also may threaten Cochise County residents’ right to know how and when their government is making consequential decisions that affect their right to vote.”
It points out the agreement with Stevens does not reveal if the “public may still have access to deliberations on matters that the Board would normally consider in open meetings. The agreement is contrary to law, and this Court should prohibit Defendants from implementing it.”
In a motion to prevent the agreement from going forward, as the county has a special election coming up May 16 on the jail district measure, Mayes noted the board “executed a contract with Stevens that purported to transfer nearly all of the Board’s statutorily assigned election duties to the County Recorder” which has “no statutory basis and threatens the right of Cochise County residents to have their elections conducted lawfully and transparently. The State has brought this action to prevent and redress those harms. But the Court cannot un-ring the bell for the County’s voters once Defendants begin implementing the Agreement and exercising (or abdicating) authority thereunder in connection with the upcoming special election. Accordingly, the State respectfully asks the Court to preliminarily enjoin Defendants from implementing the Agreement.”
In response, attorney Timothy LaSota, who is handling the board’s case, claims the state’s contention is “built on a house of cards and the Board of Supervisors has not delegated anything. It is simply that the county recorder is performing the functions that the elections director performed previously.”
LaSota, who represented the plaintiffs in the cases involving claims of election fraud and lost, stated the “arrangement is not only perfectly legal, it often makes sense.”
The agreement “does not cede or delegate powers to anyone. It simply assigns the responsibility for administering a Board function to another person,” as the board did with the elections director.
“The State’s case has a number of fatal flaws,” he stated. “This Court should deny the motion for an Injunction.”
Secretary of State Adrien Fontes has “noted the long history of such arrangements, according to an article on the challenged Intergovernmental agreement” between the board and the recorder, LaSota noted.
He said the county has agreements with municipalities to handle their elections, so the handoff to Stevens is nothing unusual.
“The Attorney General does not allege that the funds cannot be spent for the purpose they are spent, but simply does not like the procedural mechanism for how funds are spent,” he added.
Stevens' affidavit says he has worked with the 2024 candidates to provide them with the information they need to get on the ballot. He also pointed out that he will recommend a qualified applicant for the vacant elections director position for the board’s approval. In the past, the county administrator has recommended candidates in the past and then the board approves the hiring.
The agreement stated, “The Recorder shall be responsible for distributing the official canvass of County and Special Districts elections. The Recorder shall appoint, subject to approval by the Board, an Elections Director.
“County employees designated by the Recorder to conduct elections and administer special districts on behalf of the Board shall report to and act under the supervision of the Recorder, and in so doing, shall keep the Recorder advised of all election and Special Districts related matters that are within the statutory responsibility of the Board. It is understood and agreed that, unless otherwise specified by contract, regular and temporary employees hired by the Recorder to fulfill the obligations under this agreement are county employees subject to the Cochise County Human Resources Policies and Merit Rules.”
The third county supervisor, Ann English, has opposed the actions of her colleagues since the trouble began in October when Crosby, Judd and Stevens decided to hold a hand count of 100% of the ballots cast at the vote centers and again when Crosby and Judd refused to approve the 2022 election results.
They were sued by the Arizona chapter of the Alliance of Retired Americans and a county resident, Stephanie Stevenson. Pima County Judge Casey McGinley ruled in favor of the plaintiffs and put a hold on the proposed ballot count. The defendants have appealed the judge’s decision to the Arizona Appellate Court where a determination will be made.
When former elections director Lisa Marra refused to assist in the hand count as was advised by the county attorney’s office, she was sued personally by Crosby and Judd. The suit was quickly dropped, but Marra ended up resigning her position and stated a “toxic” work environment. Her attorney is in talks with the county concerning the conditions Marra had to endure, but no details are available because it has been made a human resources issue.
A third lawsuit was filed by then Secretary of State Katie Hobbs when Crosby and Judd refused to approve the results of the 2022 election by the state mandated deadline. McGinley ruled the supervisors were required to approve the results and ordered them to hold an emergency meeting to get it done the same day as the hearing. Judd and English approved the results, Crosby did not attend the meeting.
The latest lawsuit is No.4 and taxpayers will be burdened with more attorney fees. So far, the county has paid nearly $175,000 for legal fees.