BISBEE — Tuesday afternoon, the lawsuit brought by the Attorney General’s Office against the Cochise County Board of Supervisors and the county recorder will go before Santa Cruz County Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink in a Pima County courtroom.

Due to the nature of the complaint and possible conflicts of interest, the use of an out-of-county judge is necessary to oversee the hearing.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?