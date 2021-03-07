This is the second of a series on PSPRS
BISBEE — Daniel Duchon has been the county’s budget manager for a few years now, and trying to come up with ways for the county to pay down its $37 million debt to the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS) which hangs over every fiscal budget discussion.
PSPRS is the system which pays retirement benefits for public safety personnel which includes law enforcement. Contributions from employers and the employed plus dividends on investments is supposed to keep the funds in the black as assets grow annually.
But, it hit trouble back in 2003 with the dotcom crash and in 2008 with the housing crash. The fund was only allowed to invest in domestic stocks and bonds at that time which did not allow for a wide range of investment opportunities. It made the fund vulnerable. Fund managers also increased benefits which reduced the amount of money used for investments, thus decreasing the funds ability to keep up benefit demands.
The state chose to place the burden of the losses on the counties and municipalities and required them to pay the difference, which for Cochise County is $37 million and gave them up to 40 years to pay it back.
Like any debt payment plan, the longer one holds off on paying the sum due, the more money is paid on interest not the principal.
Following a work session with the county Board of Supervisors and County Supervisors Association (CSA) staff Brandon Nee, county budget and finance strategist and Vanessa Fielder, research and analytics manager, the Herald/Review asked Duchon questions about the situation.
Herald/Review: Have any steps been taken by the state to protect PSPRS from market volatility?
Daniel Duchon: PSPRS has taken many steps to further insulate the portfolio from market volatility. PSPRS entered this current market turmoil with a highly diversified investment portfolio already in place. While this mix of hundreds of public and private investment funds does not immunize PSPRS from investment losses in the current market environment, it does have the effect of making such losses, if any, less severe.
PSPRS also benefits from experience. Chief Investment Officer Mark Steed and Senior Portfolio Analyst Shan Chen led successful investing efforts during and after the housing market crash and Great Recession — strategies that have made PSPRS a national model for risk–averse public pensions.
Similarly, PSPRS still employs many of the same nationally recognized investment consultants. As a result, PSPRS is well-positioned to evaluate and seize on investment opportunities that may arise from any economic fallout. Under the adage “buy low, sell high,” PSPRS is currently considering how best to re-deploy up to $1 billion during the next three to six months alone.
The pension benefit reforms passed through Propositions 124 and 125 in 2016 and 2018, respectively, will also help PSPRS manage through volatile markets with or without a recession. These reforms created a simple cost of living increase for retirees of PSPRS–managed plans in place of an unsustainable pension benefit increase formula that hampered the system’s recovery in the wake of previous downturns.
HR: Would you explain the ways the county could pay down the debt?
DD: In short, there are four options to pay down the PSPRS unfunded liability. Pay the minimum annual payment, has the highest long term costs — like paying the minimum payment on a credit card. Shorten the Period from 30 year to 20 years — this is like refinancing a home mortgage from 30 years to 15 years. The payments are higher, but the total cost paid over the life of the debt is less. Pay the total debt off in five years — this is an example of how much and how long it would take to pay off in the most aggressive way possible. This would be 5 years at $7.5 million each year.
Or, bonds. This move would see the county use a loan (bond) to pay off the total debt to PSPRS. Then, opposed to paying PSPRS every year with variable annual payments, we simply make the bond payments, which are stable and add up to a lower total cost of the life of the debt.
HR: What does the county pay now for PSPRS, does that figure include a payment on the debt owed?
DD: In 2011, the County’s annual PSPRS payment was $1 million. In 2020 it was $2.76 million. It is projected to steadily rise until 2044, when it peaks at $4.6 million annually.
Duchon said the Board of Supervisors would be holding a work session soon on how using bonds to pay off the debt would affect the county budget.