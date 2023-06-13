BISBEE — It was a busy morning Tuesday as the Cochise County Board of Supervisors approved the 2023–24 fiscal year budget, acting as the board of directors for a number of district budgets and set the public hearings for truth in taxation hearings for July 11.
All the budgets were approved, though not unanimously as Supervisor Tom Crosby voted no on the flood control district and jail district budgets.
The county total budget for the next fiscal year is $277,936,938, which is a combination of $105,461,808 in the General Fund and $172,475,130 from special revenue funds, reflecting an 11.2 % increase overall.
Supervisor Ann English pointed out money does come into the county from other sources such as the sheriff’s office, which searches for grants from the federal and state governments to help build the revenue to support law enforcement activities and equipment.
Revenue also comes from the property valuations done by the county assessor’s office based on a rate set by the state. Property valuations increased by almost $51.3 million, totaling $1.074 billion in net assessed valuations.
The increase is due to new construction and a home value increase of 2.6%. The valuations are two years behind the market and so reflect the market of 2021, said county Administrator Richard Karwaczka.
As valuations rise, the supervisors and county staff are able to continue cover costs of operation without raising the property tax rate. It will remain at 2.6747% and will bring in revenue totaling $28,741,067.
The county’s half-cent sales tax, separate from the jail district tax, is projected at $8.5 million, up from $8.2 million last year. The half–cent sales tax will fund $4,399,494 in General Fund commitments, such as solid waste rural transfer stations support of $600,000. The IT department will receive $500,000, the building enhancement fund $1 million and $2 million is for capital expenses, according to county Budget Manager Juan Frisby.
State shared revenue through the transaction privilege tax, or sales tax, is projected at $15.5 million, an increase over last year’s budget of $15.1 million.
Both the county sales tax and state shared sales tax projections take into consideration the recurring increase in online sales tax, according to budget documentation.
Vehicle license tax, which goes into the General Fund, is budgeted at $5 million.
Highway user revenue funds, which come from fuel sales across the state, will bring in revenue of $10.6 million, a slight increase from last year's $10.5 million. HURF can only be used for maintenance and repairs of highways and infrastructure.
Vehicle license tax is projected to produce $2.5 million, a slight increase over last year’s $2.4 million. The tax is an annual 2.80% to 2.89% ad valorem tax levied on a diminishing percentage of registered vehicles’ assessed value, depending on its model year.
All totaled, property tax generates 38% of the revenue and the half-cent sales tax 35%. The remaining 27% is from other sources.
The sheriff’s office accounts for 25% of expenses with the courts and criminal defense at 24%, health and social services at 18% and 12% for the board of supervisors, treasurer, assessor, elections and schools.
A truth in taxation hearing is required as properties assessed in the prior year did increase in valuation. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, July 11, at 10 a.m. along with the other special tax districts.
Flood Control District
The budget is $8,826,382.
Flood Control District valuations by the county assessor are based only on real property, not personal property. The property tax levy will increase to $1,559,176 and the rate will remain at 0.2597%.
Jail District
The budget is $11,313,834.
The county Jail District received approval by registered voters to initiate a new-half cent sales tax increase in the May special election.
The expenses for detention and jail medical and mental health will be transferred to the Jail District and funded through the General Fund transfer of maintenance of effort in the amount of $6,710,984.
In addition, the district projects excise tax revenue of $4,250,000 from Jan. 1, 2024, through June 30, 2024. The tax increase will not be assessed at the beginning of the fiscal year, which starts July 1, so it is half the amount of what is expected to be collected.
The tax increase will continue through December 2048, but can be stopped at any time.
Library District
The budget is $3,214,328.
The new property assessments will provide $1,559,176, while the tax rate of 0.1451.
Light Improvement Districts
Bowie, $13,368; Golden Acres, $9,395; Naco, $11,901; Pirtleville, $23,611; Sunsites, $32,004.
Fire District
The budget is $1,074,523.
End of year projections
For the current fiscal year which ends on June 30, the General Fund end of year expenses are projected to be $68,701,841, leaving a balance of $8,970,637.
HURF will have $648,379 remaining with capital expenses at $591,128.