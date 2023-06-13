BISBEE — It was a busy morning Tuesday as the Cochise County Board of Supervisors approved the 2023–24 fiscal year budget, acting as the board of directors for a number of district budgets and set the public hearings for truth in taxation hearings for July 11.

All the budgets were approved, though not unanimously as Supervisor Tom Crosby voted no on the flood control district and jail district budgets.

