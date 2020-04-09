BISBEE — In support of the continued downzoning of land in the rural areas, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors approved two rezoning requests during Tuesday’s meeting.
Both requests were on land in former subdivision development and concerned merging lots into larger acreage in order for the families to construct their homes under the rural Owner–Builder–Opt–Out (OBOO) policy, which allows for a decrease in building inspection fees and requires a minimum of four acres or more.
OBOO homes must be built to county codes just as any home constructed by a contractor.
In Sunsites, Charles and Karla Young requested rezoning in Pearce from SR–43 to RU–4, combining lots to make a 4.8 acre parcel.
Also in Pearce, Jonathan and Ashley Longnecker requested a rezoning from SR–43 to RU–4 to make a 11.07 acre parcel.
Both rezoning requests included modifications which do not allow a mobile or manufactured home to be built on the properties.
“We’re always glad to see downzoning in the county," said Supervisor Ann English. "It shows people who move into rural areas want space and want to do things on their own.”
Supervisor Peggy Judd added, “It’s a much more appropriate zoning than those tiny post stamp lots.”
Supervisor Tom Borer agreed.
Also at the meeting, the supervisors approved a mutual aid agreement with Fort Huachuca and the county’s emergency services as part of a full, county-wide emergency plan, which allows the fort to leverage resources beyond Cochise County in emergencies.
Gabe Lavine, emergency services director, told the supervisors it took two years to bring the fort into the plan and gather all the fire and emergency department services in the county under one plan.
“This agreement facilitates timely response and resource sharing between Fort Huachuca and Cochise County during times of emergency or disasters,” said Lavine. “The broad agreement is a variation of the countywide mutual aid agreement the meets specific federal requirements to allow any legally supportable resource to be shared between Fort Huachuca and Cochise County.
"The cascading effect of this agreement, general countywide mutual aid agreement, and the Arizona Mutual Aid Compact, will allow resource sharing and assistance between the fort, county, local jurisdictions, and state agencies.”
English said, “The fort is working well with Cochise County. We are all becoming more aware of each other and working well with each other. We’re all in this together.”
The supervisors also approved a 2018 Help America Vote Act (HAVA) grant from the Arizona Secretary of State Office for Cyber Security Assessments for $45,000. Joe Casey, IT chief information officer, explained the grant allowed the purchase of Office 365 Advanced Threat Protection Plan 2.
The county jail will be getting a much-needed new roof installed for $260,655, which includes a 10-year warranty on materials and labor before the monsoon rains start this summer. The reroofing is expected to take 30 to 60 days to complete by Tecta America Arizona, LLC, a company used in the past for county work.
Henry Meraz, with the county's procurement department, said a different vendor will need to be contracted to remove and then replace the razor wire so the roof work can be done. He anticipated the cost to be under the $50,000 limit, which does not require the supervisors' approval and will save time.
Borer and English took time to compliment the staff on their continuation of county services during the stay-at-home order from the governor due to the COVID–19 pandemic.
“The staff have come up with some really creative methods to keep services running for our residents," Borer said.
He encouraged citizens to maintain social distancing and follow the stay home request, but pointed out the county did not have many diagnoses of the virus. He also recommended people go out for walks, or get out in their yards for some fresh air.
“You can call and write people, too, to help keep your spirits up,” he added.