BISBEE — Cochise County Elections Director Lisa Marra resigned Tuesday, citing the harassment she has endured over the past two years and particularly the past few months.
Marra confirmed she submitted a letter to the county's Human Resource department Tuesday and said in an email, “I’m sad it’s come to this, but, none of this is my choice. It’s the direct result of the actions of others and now we all suffer the consequences."
"My professional talents are needed in the field of elections. I hope and believe that expertise will certainly be valued somewhere. It saddens me that for the last couple of years, my experience has not been valued. I have devoted 10 years of my career here, always making it a priority to improve the services of government to our residents.
“As far as future plans, we have to look at one step at a time. A constructive discharge notice is giving the employer 15 days to solve the issue that is causing the employee to resign. I’m hopeful there is a solution, although don’t believe that is realistic at this point but time will tell in the timeframe allowed under the law.
“You’d have to get any other specifics answered by County Administration or Board of Supervisors as I have no idea what their future plans are beyond the work session they scheduled for Feb. 7 at Peggy’s (Supervisor Peggy Judd) request to hear from members of the public she deems election experts, and reorganization of the department.”
The Herald/Review has asked the county for Marra's letter, but officials said it is a human resources subject and not available for public review.
Though there have been rumors circulating Marra would seek office for the District 1 supervisor’s seat or county recorder, she denied any interest.
“Not sure where those rumors come from, but they have circulated for some time," she said. "Neither of those is true. I never say never, but, elected office is not on my radar at this time, although those are important roles, clearly.”
Things have not been easy for election directors across the state and the country as death threats and attacks have been ongoing after controversy over the results of the 2020 election.
Marra, 59, has been in charge of county elections since 2017 and is well–respected for her expertise. She serves as the president of Election Officials of Arizona.
Over the past three months, she has dealt with requests from Supervisors Tom Crosby and Judd and County Recorder David Stevens, who wanted her to help with an illegal hand count of ballots from the 2022 election.
County Attorney Brian McIntyre and Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Christine Roberts cautioned what they were proposing was illegal and if they proceeded they would probably end up in court.
A lawsuit was filed against Judd, Crosby and Stevens along with Supervisor Ann English and Marra, who both opposed the hand count.
Judd and Crosby refused to approve the 2022 election results by the Nov. 28 deadline set in state statute. In a court case, Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley ruled on Dec. 1 that the supervisors hold an emergency meeting that day, approve the results and send them off to the state. English and Judd complied, but Crosby did not. He said his attorney, Daniel McCauley, told him not to comply.
Crosby did not want to comment on Marra's resignation.
Judd said, “I never thought Lisa was a problem. In our meeting, I wanted to make it definitely clear that our elections were perfect. I was sorry to hear she was leaving, but it was probably in her head for a while. I think she just wanted and needed to leave.”
The Herald/Review was unable to reach English for comment.
This is a developing story. More information will be presented when it becomes available.
