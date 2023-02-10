BISBEE — Cochise County Elections Director Lisa Marra has officially left her position and spent her last day in the county’s employ on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
A notice was sent by county Public Information Officer Jane Montgomery that stated, “The County appreciates the hard work and dedication of the whole elections team and remains confident that elections in Cochise County will continue to operate with transparency and adherence to the law.”
Marra, 59, has been in charge of county elections since 2017 and is well–respected for her expertise in election procedures and systems around the state. She served as the president of Election Officials of Arizona.
The Herald/Review has tried to reach Marra for comment, but there has been no response yet.
Marra’s departure as well as that of election manager Martha Rodriguez, who retired last month, leaves the department with just one employee.
With an important election only weeks away, the county will be looking for some help for Daniel Vertrees, the remaining staff member.
On May 16 county voters will decide on the creation of a jail district to help fund a new jail, estimated to cost $100 million. It does not leave a lot of time to find someone new who can step in to oversee the election.
When asked if the positions have been advertised, Montgomery said information would be available at the supervisors’ meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The supervisors will meet at 10 a.m. to discuss election functions and duties potentially being transferred to the county recorder.
Secretary of State Adrian Fontes visited the county Thursday and talked with county Recorder David Stevens and county Supervisor Ann English.
He also met with Cochise County Democrats. Chairwoman Elisabeth Tyndall stated in a press release Friday, “The County’s loss of Ms. Marra, a highly experienced, competent and respected elections professional, is unfortunately no anomaly; many election professionals across Arizona and the country, who have endured equally persistent lies about their work and threats of violence toward themselves and their families, are now resigning.
“Here in Cochise County, this means that Recorder David Stevens, who sided with (Supervisor Peggy) Judd and (Supervisor Tom) Crosby during the embarrassing election saga, is poised to assume control of the county’s entire election process, including but not limited to ballot design, security, counting, and Election Day procedures, in addition to early voting and registration.”
English was sorry to lose a person of Marra’s experience, attention to detail and her ability to organize.
She said in an interview, “I don’t believe she felt she had any options left. Didn’t believe things could change.
“She took to the director’s position like a duck takes to water. She saw elections was a complex situation and she had good organizational skills to fulfill her role. She even left detailed instructions for the staff.”
The skills she developed are sure to help Marra find new employment, English said.
Judd did not respond to requests for comments, but previously stated, "I was sorry to hear she was leaving, but it was probably in her head for a while. I think she just wanted and needed to leave.”
Crosby has declined to comment in the past.
According to English, Fontes offered to help Vertrees in any way possible.
Fontes also heard from the Committee to Recall Tom Crosby organizer Eric Suchodolski and others among the nonpartisan effort to remove Crosby from his seat. He asked all District 1 voters to sign the recall petition and get information by visiting www.recalltomcrosby.com.
What led to Marra’s resignation
Things have not been easy for election directors across the state and the country as death threats and attacks have been ongoing after controversy over the results of the 2020 election.
Marra was the focal point of a failed strategy to hand count ballots cast in the 2022 midterm elections set in motion by Stevens, Crosby and Judd. They claimed their constituents wanted to hold the hand count to ensure the accuracy of the county voting machines, though there were no reports of any problems.
Stevens, Judd, Crosby, Supervisor Ann English and Marra were sued by the Alliance of Retired Americans and resident Stephani Stevenson, who contended the hand count was not legal, as stated by County Attorney Brian McIntyre and Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Christine Roberts when talks began in October.
English and Marra were opposed to the hand count, but were included in the suit. They chose to follow the legal advice of McIntyre and Roberts and refused to participate in the count.
Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley put a halt to the count after hearing the problems it would create with the 2022 election already underway with early voting and mail-in ballots.
Marra told the judge it would create confusion at such a late date and explained she was required to do a hand count audit of specific precincts in specific races to test against the machine count.
She did not see the feasibility of handing over ballots to fulfill a request by the three Republican elected officials who had no plan for the safety and security of the ballots.
There was no legal reason to perform a hand count as there have been no problems in any election Marra presided over.
Next, Judd and Crosby sued Marra personally for refusing to coordinate their hand count, but quickly dropped the suit. Concerns over possible open meeting law violations arose as the supervisors did not use a public setting to approve attorney Bryan Blehm to proceed with a suit against Marra.
'Constructive discharge'
Last month, Marra attorney Paige Pataky sent a “constructive discharge notice,” which gave the county 15 days to resolve the issue causing the employee to resign.
Pataky noted Marra was enduring “an outrageous and physically and emotionally threateningly’” work environment that placed her under “objectively difficult and unpleasant working conditions” which included “disparagement” in public and the press.
She also pointed out, “The working conditions at Cochise County have become so intolerable and have deteriorated to the point that Ms. Marra is compelled to resign to protect her health and safety.”
Marra said in an email at the time, “I’m sad it’s come to this, but, none of this is my choice. It’s the direct result of the actions of others and now we all suffer the consequences. It saddens me that for the last couple of years, my experience has not been valued. I have devoted 10 years of my career here, always making it a priority to improve the services of government to our residents."
Cost to taxpayers
The county has paid out nearly $120,000 for legal fees for the hand count suit by the nonprofit the Alliance of Retired Americans and for Marra’s defense attorney.
Judd and Crosby said that attorney fees would be paid by other interested parties, so none of the burden would be borne by the taxpayers.
Crosby claimed they were going to win their suits, so there was no reason to worry.
Judd said there were other people who would pay attorneys’ fees.
Neither happened.
Judd also stated she would pay her “share” of the costs, but to date, there has been no indication she will follow through.