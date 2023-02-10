Fontes

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes speaks at a Cochise County Democratic Party reception at Sierra Vista’s Midtown Plaza event after he met with county election officials.

 Submitted

BISBEE — Cochise County Elections Director Lisa Marra has officially left her position and spent her last day in the county’s employ on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

A notice was sent by county Public Information Officer Jane Montgomery that stated, “The County appreciates the hard work and dedication of the whole elections team and remains confident that elections in Cochise County will continue to operate with transparency and adherence to the law.”

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?