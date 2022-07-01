BISBEE — Though many election officials in Arizona and the nation decided to find employment elsewhere or retired to relieve themselves of the constant badgering and threats concerning the 2020 election outcome, here in Cochise County, Elections Director Lisa Marra is staying right where she is — running county elections.
Even though Donald Trump won the county, Marra said she has received numerous complaints and threats from people not just in Cochise County, but from across the U.S.
“It’s ridiculous and dangerous,” she said.
She is a stickler for following the regulations and always wants to earn a 100% passing grade from the Secretary of State’s Office when voting equipment is tested prior to an election. On June 29, a team was there to go through the long testing procedure.
“The state requires us to have the equipment inspected to be sure everything is in working order,” said Marra.
Cochise County has always passed the state required Logic and Accuracy Testing of the county’s equipment since she has been in charge, but this year there was a “little hiccup” — the audio option did not enunciate well enough for voters who may need auditory assistance. They fixed the problem, but Marra wants a second run of tests just to be sure everything is working in harmony.
She said, “In–person voting requires the deployment of voting equipment be accessible for all voters, including voters with disabilities. Ballot audio files are created for every election to accommodate people who may not be able to see the ballots."
The system the county has assists people with various challenges. She explained there is a option for people to enlarge the screen to see it better. If color blind, they can change the color of the print and the screen and go with a black screen and white print if they prefer.
“We must ensure voters are clear in their selections when using the audio portion to cast their vote," Marra said. "Upon Wednesday’s testing and review, it was determined the equipment audio program needed a slight pronunciation update. It wasn’t bad and we did get the audio portion fixed, but I want the whole system to be checked again.”
The state team will perform a second run of testing on Sunday, July 3, at the Elections Department.
County Supervisor Ann English, County Administrator Richard Karwaczka and Civil Deputy County Attorneys Christine Roberts and Karl Correa attended the testing session.
English and Supervisor Peggy Judd spoke highly of Marra and trust her attention to detail.
English said, “Lisa has had many different responsibilities since she came to work for Cochise County. She has found her true passion as elections director. No detail is too small and no project too big for her to plan and execute to perfection. I have complete faith in her department and their ability to complete each election with precision and integrity.”
Supervisor Peggy Judd noted, “Lisa has always held very high standards for herself and others. She doesn’t expect perfection, but she steps right in to help create miracles.”
Arizona Elections Director Kori Lorick said the extra steps the county and state are taking during this testing phase are part of a wide range of security measures meant to ensure Arizona elections are accessible to every voter and that every vote counts.
“This testing is an important step in the process, and we are happy to work with Cochise County so that all voters are able to make their voices heard,” Lorick said.
While there may be some people concerned with the reliability of election equipment and the potential to change ballot counts after the hand count done last year by Cyber Ninjas on Diebold technology in Maricopa County, Marra said county technology is with Election System and Software.
“I have confidence in our technology and our poll workers,” she said. “We shouldn’t have any trouble.”
Now, 80% of registered voters in the county use mail in ballots, which makes it easier on folks who may have a difficult time getting to the voting centers.
Poll workers, backbone of elections
Marra’s department provides training for poll workers who have to spend three to fours learning the process, the technology and the rules. They must be able to handle the 14-hour day. She also prefers poll workers without an agenda, like the “big lie” of the 2020 election perpetuated by the former president and followers.
Currently, she has enough people to work the Sierra Vista precincts, but more people in the remote and rural areas, like Pearce and Portal, are needed.
“We are so fortunate to have the poll workers we do. They are so dedicated,” Marra said. “They have been with us for 20 to 30 years, but they age out and we need people to replace them. We generally hire between 30 and 50 poll workers each election. They have to be confident working with the technology.”
Those interested can apply for a poll worker position. Marra likes to have alternates on hand if a staffing situation arises.
She would also like to see younger voters apply for precinct work to experience the election process.
“Some companies allow time off for voting,” she said. “So, younger people could sign up to work the polling centers. It will totally change your perspective.”