SIERRA VISTA — To encourage growth along the Highway 191 corridor and in anticipation of a future new commercial port of entry west of Douglas, Cochise County officials have amended the growth area category and land-use designation of 1,972 acres of open land from Rural to Developing to allow for a wider variety of uses.
The county–initiated request was approved by county Planning and Zoning Commissioners David Koch, Kim DePew, Nathan Watkins, Patrick Greene, Pat Edie, Jim Martzke and Gary Brauchla during the June 10 meeting held in the meeting room of the Foothills satellite office in Sierra Vista.
County planner II Christine McLachlan explained the area, located just north of the Douglas city limits up to the southern edge of the Bisbee Douglas International Airport (BDI) and Douglas Prison, was also an Enterprise Zone and a Foreign Trade Zone, which can be attractive to investors. The change allows for general business, light and heavy industrial, as well as smaller lot sizes for residential housing.
“We’re trying to support development,” McLachlan said. “This is vacant land and a lot of it is owned by out-of-state investors.’
She said there were indications of development potential due to recent developer inquiries about rezoning and special use requests regarding undeveloped parcels and the proximity to incorporated areas and urban services.
Highway access, airport access, major employer presence and the proximity to existing and proposed international ports of entry were also cited as catalysts for development.
An investment group called 483, LLC, owns some of the land within the new designation and is interested in selling, said McLachlan.
Jim Warmis, a member of 483, LLC, called in to say his group was in favor of the new designation.
County Development Services Director Dan Coxworth told the commissioners most of the land is for sale. He also pointed out the action would only change the land use, not the zoning. All rezoning requests and special use permits would still come before the commission.
Though the county received a number of phone calls from inquiring area residents and property owners about the change, the department only received three letters in support of the change and one letter in opposition which listed no specific complaints, she said.
DePew was concerned about the lack of public support, even though McLachlan said she took that as meaning “most people just aren’t opposed to it” and often in actions like this most people do not comment one way or the other. If people are strongly in support or strongly opposed, they generally send in letters, she added.
Greene suggested DePew make a motion to postpone a vote until the next meeting so people may appear in person to voice their opinions.
However, Coxworth told him, “There’s no indication we’ll be back in Bisbee in July. There are concerns in opening meetings to the public.”
He also pointed out there are ways for the public to participate in the meetings via phone or by sending letters to the commission.
However, DePew declined to postpone the request and the commissioners voted unanimously to approve it.
The measure will now go before the county Board of Supervisors for final approval.
Truck stop delayed
A request for a special use authorization on Highway 191 just south of BDI and the prison, between miles posts five and six, to permit the installation of a truck stop on a 39-acre plot was postponed until July so the applicant, Rupinder Panesar, could be present.
The project includes four gas and four diesel pump stations, a 4,000 square foot convenience store, shower and restroom facilities and truck parking. No car or truck washing would be allowed, reported Robert Kirschmann, county planner II.
The Arizona Department of Transportation may require certain additions to the roadway such as deceleration and acceleration lanes and a left turn lane. The entryway into the property will have to meet ADOT apron guidelines, he said.
“Traffic will increase on Highway 191 if the port of entry opens in the future,” he continued. “This will provide economic benefits for the county and residents.”
Molly Anderson, Pro Star Realty, who represents the seller of the property said 483, LLC, which owns adjacent land, was in favor of the special use authorization. “So, you do have adjacent landowners in support of the truck stop.”
Kelly Kimbro, who owns land right across from the proposed project, spoke for her family and another impacted property owner Manuel Flores. He purchased his property to build a residence.
“I understand there has to be development. I’m not opposed to development,” she said via telephone. “But, I want to be sure our concerns are addressed.”
She asked the commissioners to be sure the appropriate Environmental Protection Act guidelines be followed for wildlife studies and that water usage be limited. She were also concerned with proper sewage and garbage disposal due to the nearby wash which flows into Whitewater Draw, a winter birding magnet, and cleanup trash on the truck stop grounds and along highway frontage.
Kimbro also suggested moving the location from the long curve, with limited sight distance, farther south where the road straightens out. “If we knew there would be turn lanes, maybe we wouldn’t have the safety concerns.”
Watkins said, “I would welcome some place large enough to enter with a trailer for fuel. And, it’s good for the local economy. But, I, too, am concerned with the location on a curve. It’s the wrong location. Move it closer to Douglas.”
However, Brauchla pointed out, road and traffic safety are the responsibility of the Arizona Department of transportation, not the county.
“Seems to me our function is to approve it or not approve it,” Brauchla added. “I think it’s an acceptable usage.”
Greene wanted to ask if Panesar had performed a business study to be sure there were would be enough customers to support the truck stop. “There should be an assessment of need. We already have a lot of truck stops around the county up on the interstate.”
Greene moved to postpone the docket until the July meeting when the owner could appear, in some form, to answer questions and address “serious” concerns.
The July 8 meeting is expected to be held at the Foothills complex. Public participation is still unknown. The agenda carries instructions to join the meeting online or via phone on the county website.