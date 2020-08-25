DOUGLAS — The 96th annual Cochise County Fair to be held next month has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns of the county fair board of directors.
“After careful consideration and endless efforts, due to this pandemic and it’s restrictions we do not feel that we are able to host a safe and quality event for our community and sponsors,” stated the Cochise County Fair Association board on the website.
The board has decided to host the junior livestock shows and sales, though not open to the public, to support county youth who have worked hard. Information will be provided in the near future for buyers and sponsors to participate.
“We can’t thank you all enough for your continued support. We look forward to hosting future events and making the 2021 Cochise County Fair unforgettable for you and your family.”
Anyone interested in being a buyer for the livestock auction, call the office at (520)-364-3819 or visit the website at https://www.cochisecountyfair.org/and click on the junior livestock page.