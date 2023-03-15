SIERRA VISTA — A collaboration linking Fort Huachuca and Cochise County in an alliance that would usher in a homegrown workforce along with immeasurable educational opportunities is in the works to establish a plan for community sustainability that would place Cochise County as a potential top-ranking community in the country.

The far-reaching partnership — proposed by County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jacqui Clay and Fort Huachuca Garrison Commander Col. John Ives — is expected to formally roll out in June with a public forum hosted.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?