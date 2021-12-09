There are a number of events happening throughout the area on Saturday. The following list touches on events in Benson, Huachuca City and Tombstone.
Benson
The San Pedro River Arts Council invites the public to an open house Saturday at Endeavor Art Gallery, 298 E. Fourth St., located on the corner of Fourth and San Pedro. The gallery is open 10 a.m.-3 p.m., with punch, cookies and hot coffee served from 1 until closing.
“Come and see the beautiful artwork by our talented, local artists,” said Linda Stacy, president of SPRAC. “The gallery is decorated for the holidays, and we have a lovely selection of reasonably priced gifts in the gift shop. They make wonderful stocking stuffers, so come visit our gallery, meet the artists and enjoy the work on display there.”
Call the gallery at 520-586-4630. The SPRAC website is www.sprarts.org.
Huachuca City
Polar Express: The town of Huachuca City is hosting its annual Polar Express event at 6 p.m. Saturday. If weather permits, the event will be held in front of the stage at Leffingwell Park (also known as Huachuca City Park). The stage is transformed into a homey setting — complete with a sofa and fireplace — and features Huachuca City Mayor Johann Wallace reading the Polar Express story to children.
Tree lighting: Following the Polar Express reading, the town is hosting its annual tree lighting ceremony in front of the fire department. From there, children are invited into the library for a visit with Santa.
Dec. 18 Christmas Parade: “I want to remind everyone that Huachuca City’s annual Christmas parade is Saturday, Dec. 18, from 10 a.m until noon,” said Stephanie Fulton, library and Huachuca City community services director. “The parade starts in upper Huachuca City and heads north to the lower part of town.”
Every year, the parade draws spectators who line the route, with children cheering Santa and Mrs. Claus and applauding their favorite bad guy, the Grinch.
“Those interested in participating in the parade should contact Huachuca City town hall by calling 520-456-1354,” Fulton said. “Our parade grows a little more every year, and the entries are always a lot of fun to watch.”
Tombstone
Rib Showdown and Craft Beer Festival: The Tombstone Brewing Company and Puny John’s Barbecue are co-organizing the Tombstone Rib Showdown and Craft Beer Festival at The Tombstone Brewing Company, 107 E. Toughnut St., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
“This is the third time we’ve held the showdown and they always draw a big crowd,” said John Marshall, owner of Tombstone-based Puny John’s Barbecue. “There are going to be eight different breweries represented at the event, along with eight or nine different barbecue teams from all over the state.”
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Tombstone Volunteer Fire Department.
Admission is free, but for those who want to sample the beer the cost is $25 for a collector’s mug with two fills. Additional fills are $5 each.
“We are selling $2 barbecue sample tickets, which entitles you to a sample of the food at one of the barbecue teams,” Marshall said. “The teams will also be selling full meals for those who prefer to purchase a meal instead of a sample.
Live music will be provided throughout the afternoon by Double Dare.
For information about the showdown, go to Puny John’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/punyjohnsbbq.
Tuba Christmas: Musicians are bringing the brassy sounds of the season to Tombstone on Saturday when TubaChristmas performs a free concert.
Now in its ninth year, the free concert is at 1 p.m. in Tombstone City Park, located on the corner of Third and Allen streets.
The performance features low brass players of all ages from across Cochise County and other parts of the state, according to one of the co-organizers, Lorie Sheridan, Joyce Clark Middle School band director and euphonium player.
TubaChristmas was conceived in 1974 by the late tubist Harvey Phillips as a tribute to his teacher and mentor William J. Bell, who was born on Christmas Day in 1902. Since then, TubaChristmas concerts have been performed annually at countless venues throughout the world.
For information about TubaChristmas, visit www.tubachristmas.com.
For information about the event in Tombstone, call Sheridan at 520-234-7094 or email ohiosheridan@gmail.com.
Tombstone Light Parade: Sponsored by the Tombstone Chamber of Commerce, the town’s annual light parade kicks off at 6 p.m. from Sixth and Allen streets. Entries start lining up around 5:30 pm.
The parade travels down Allen Street, ending at Third, near the city park.
Every year businesses decorate floats, vehicles and themselves with dazzling displays of lights for the event, which draws visitors from all over the state. For information, contact the Tombstone Chamber of Commerce at 520-457-9317 or email socialmedia@tombstonechamber.com.
Tombstone Christmas Ball: Historic Schieffelin Hall is the venue for the Tombstone Christmas Ball with its Christmas Memories theme. The event starts at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6.
“This is the fourth year we’ve held a ball, and all proceeds go to the Tombstone American Legion Children’s party,” said Debbie Mangels, who co-organizes the event with CC Barron. “Nightlife is the band that will be performing, and they’re very popular. We’re expecting to sell out this year, for the first time since we’ve been organizing the event, and that’s very exciting for us.”
While 1880s period clothing is encouraged, it is not required.
Cost is $10 for individuals and $15 per couple.
For tickets and information, go to event sponsor T. Miller’s Mercantile, 530 E. Allen St., or call 520-457-2405.