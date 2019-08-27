BISBEE — Thanks to The Nature Conservancy (TNC), Cochise County has another $20,000 to help pay for the monitoring of two groundwater recharge projects and two potential sites for recharge.
County Board of Supervisors members Peggy Judd and Ann English, acting as the county Flood Control District board, voted unanimously to accept the award during Tuesday’s meeting.
According to Karen Riggs, with Cochise Conservation and Recharge Network (CCRN), the Palominas project has been monitored since its completion in 2014 and the Horseshoe Draw project since 2016. Two proposed project sites, Riverstone and Bella Vista, were added in 2016.
Monitoring data, done by JE Fuller, of baseline rainfall and runoff, as well as baseline stream flow and groundwater, have helped the county track the success of the completed projects and the viability of the proposed sites, as noted in documentation.
Over the years, TNC has granted the county a total of $153,015 specifically for monitoring the projects .
“Their contributions have helped defray the monitoring costs borne by (the) county and show concrete support of the recharge projects,” Riggs said.
On another matter, a contract for $78,020 to study drainage issues in the Bay Acres subdivision was awarded to JE Fuller.
Jackie Watkins, director of the county Engineering and Natural Resources Department, explained the subdivision was developed prior to the state’s enactment of a requirement for reviews of developments.
“There was no plan for dealing with existing runoff through the proposed subdivision. Instead, the developer or contractor built earthen dikes on the east and north sides of Bay Acres to divert flows around it,” she said.
It was discovered the earthen dikes were not even on subdivision property. Since their construction, the dikes have caused drainage problems as breaches occurred. Washington Avenue, Highway 80 and the homes and roads of Bay Acres deal with flooding issues.
“This project seeks a feasible solution to reduce flooding in the areas affected without unduly increasing flood threat in others,” Watkins said.
English questioned the need for another study as others have been completed in the past.
Watkins responded the new study would include a review of the previous studies and would analyze annual storm events to determine how to manage the problem. The cost of building new infrastructure could be as high as $5 million.