County grants available for nonprofit food banks, shelters

BISBEE — Monday morning, Cochise County announced nonprofits involved with food distribution and shelter in high need areas may apply for grants as the county has received $61,480 under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
A local Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) Local Board, chaired by Supervisor Peggy Judd, will determine how the funds will be distributed in Cochise County, according to Amanda Baillie, public information officer, in a press release.
The money was made available through the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency program as part of an annual award the county receives through this program, she stated.
Baillie explained, “Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private, be voluntary nonprofits or units of government, be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice non–discrimination, demonstrated the capability to deliver food and shelter programs and have a voluntary board, if they are a voluntary nonprofit.”
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply by Wednesday, May 27, no later than 5 p.m.
The Cochise County EFSP Local Board will meet on Tuesday, June 2, at 3 p.m., to allocate the funds. This meeting is open to the public, but due to COVID-19, remote attendance is required. Call (602) 609–7513 or (888) 680–6714, conference ID 981 904 343# to access the audio of the meeting. If you have problems accessing the meeting, call (520) 432–9200 for direction.
For more information or to request an application, email Arlethe Morrison at: armorrison@cochise.az.gov.