BISBEE — Cochise County is working on an update to the 2017 hazard mitigation plan with city governments and wants input from the public.
Camila Rochin, county public information officer, stated in a press release a team from the county and representatives from the cities of Bisbee, Benson, Douglas, Huachuca City, Sierra Vista, Tombstone and Willcox will work on revising the hazard mitigation plan along with other local, state and federal agencies.
As part of the hazard mitigation planning process, she said the planning team will identify natural and human–caused hazards that are likely to occur in the community, assess the existing vulnerability of these hazards and establishing goals, actions and projects that mitigate the associated risks.
“The overall plan provides communities with a clear understanding of the risks we face, and it outlines a strategy for reducing those risks and preventing community losses due to future hazards,” she said.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency defines hazard mitigation as sustained actions taken to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to people and property. Planning includes preparation for “natural hazards or disasters such as floods, hurricanes, wildfires, landslides, tornadoes, earthquakes, dam failures or other natural hazards. As the cost of disasters continues to rise, governments and citizens must find ways to reduce hazard risks to the whole community (define). Efforts to reduce hazard risks are easily intertwined with other community goals. As communities plan for development and improvements to existing infrastructure, mitigation is vital for the planning effort.”
While mitigation activities are taken before a disaster by definition, consideration of mitigation efforts is essential after a disaster damages a public infrastructure. Hazard mitigation produces less vulnerable conditions through post disaster repairs and reconstruction and other efforts to reduce the impact of the disaster.
“Implementing hazard mitigation actions by local, state, and federal governments and private entities means stronger, safer, and smarter communities with a reduction in future injuries, deaths, and damages,” according to FEMA.
Rochin said the planning team will ensure eligibility for all sources of hazard mitigation funds made available through FEMA.
The team will review community policies, programs and goals to be sure they are compatible with reducing vulnerability to all hazards and identifying incompatible ones, FEMA stated. Understanding of potential risk-reduction measures will include local plans and regulations, structure and infrastructure projects, natural systems protection, education and awareness programs and other tools.
The planning effort is being conducted in accordance with the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000, which requires all local, county, tribal, and state governments to have a FEMA–approved hazard mitigation plan to be eligible for federal disaster mitigation funds.
Learn more about the Multi–Jurisdiction Hazard Mitigation Plan process by visiting www.cochise.az.gov/853/Multi-Jurisdiction-Hazard-Mitigation-Pla where public comment forms are available.