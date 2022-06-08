BENSON — Cochise County Health and Social Services is extending the hours of operation through August for the Benson satellite clinic to provide more opportunities for community members to visit their local health clinic and receive health services such as immunizations, treatment for sexually transmitted diseases, testing and more.
Camila Rochin, county public information officer, said there are some evening and weekend appointments available.
“In an effort to provide more equitable health services to the Benson community, the county health clinic will be open for appointments on the second and fourth Tuesday and the third Saturday of each month,” she stated.
On Tuesdays, the clinic will open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. with the last appointment scheduled for 6:45 p.m. On Saturdays, the clinic will open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. with the last appointment scheduled for 1:45 p.m. Clinic extended days are June 14, 18 and 28; July 12, 16 and 26; and Aug. 9, 20 and 23.
“I’m so happy we are able to offer these extended hours at our Benson clinic,” says Clinical Services Division Director Vicky King. “We want to be available to care for residents at more convenient times. Our staff is hoping you come by the clinic and utilize these services!”
Cochise Health and Social Services will offer regular health services during the extended hours, except for family planning services. Community members looking to get immunizations, STD testing or tuberculosis control services may schedule an appointment or walk in for assistance.
To schedule an appointment, visit the Benson Health Clinic, 126 W. Fifth St. or call 520-586–8200.