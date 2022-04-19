BISBEE— The Cochise County Board of Supervisors faces a tough decision and needs to find the most realistic way to cover the cost of a new jail, which could mean going to the voters for approval of a jail district tax.
To gauge the support of the residents, at Tuesday's meeting the county Board of Supervisors approved a contract with HighGround Public Affairs Consultants for six months at $3,500 a month to gauge public support and develop a cohesive messaging campaign.
It was not a unanimous decision as Supervisors Ann English and Peggy Judd voted for the contract but Tom Crosby abstained.
The Cochise County jail is aging and needs more than a major overhaul to make the facility safe for prisoners and staff, but it comes at a whopping cost of $110 million for full buildout of a new jail and justice complex, officials have reported. The jail alone has been estimated to cost $92 million.
Though state Rep. Gail Griffin asked to allocate $100 million from the bulging state surplus, it still puts the county on the hook for the remainder it will take to build the new jail complex.
A jail tax district was proposed by Sheriff Mark Dannels and Jail Commander Kenny Bradshaw three years ago to fund a new jail, and there have been several work sessions over the years to figure out the best way to go about finding financial help.
HPAC Senior Vice President of Research and Strategy Paul Ventz said the voters would have the final say and it was better to find out early if the measure will fly rather than spend money to put it on the ballot in 2023 or 2024. If community support is not substantial, there is no reason to move forward on it.
“Our team has a solid track record of successful public affairs work that reflects our unique ability among Arizona firms to manage challenging political and public policy issues in various environments,” Ventz said.
Ventz explained to improve awareness of public safety needs to county residents, “a robust public engagement effort” is necessary. The HPAC proposal is aimed to help the county “save money, time and ultimately, make an educated decision on whether to call for an election.”
There will be three areas of consulting: strategic planning, messaging/communications and opinion research, according to Ventz.
“We recommend a robust public engagement effort to improve awareness within the community about the public safety needs of Cochise County," he said.
The most important factor in the process is establishing “consistent talking points,” said Ventz. County staff must maintain “message discipline” and develop “bridge messaging” in regard to difficult topics. A ballot test will provide the supervisors with a baseline understanding of community interest.
Ventz also said a committee of community members and others who can review relevant information should be formed. They will test the awareness of public safety needs, funding options and general impressions regarding positive and negative reception, community satisfaction and service.
Crosby said he would agree to put the jail district on the ballot and let the people decide — his reason for abstaining.
English said, “If we are to seriously consider a jail district, we need experts to help us. We need to have message discipline so we all speak from the same base.”
Judd said she was “enthused” with the idea of a community committee.