Heath consortium manager

Charlotte Taylor

SIERRA VISTA — Cochise County School Superintendent Dr. Jacqui Clay found the woman she was looking for to manage a $1.2 million mental health consortium for Cochise County.

Charlotte Taylor of Benson, who brings an extensive background as an educator and in the mental health field, was hired Jan. 4 as manager of the Cochise Educational Service Agency County Mental Health Consortium.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?