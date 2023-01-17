SIERRA VISTA — Cochise County School Superintendent Dr. Jacqui Clay found the woman she was looking for to manage a $1.2 million mental health consortium for Cochise County.
Charlotte Taylor of Benson, who brings an extensive background as an educator and in the mental health field, was hired Jan. 4 as manager of the Cochise Educational Service Agency County Mental Health Consortium.
Clay said she’ll start coordinating relationships with schools and the mental health community Jan. 24, when she begins the $73,000 per year position.
Taylor, who was born in Douglas, will be responsible for building a team that will include a psychologist and physical, speech and occupational therapists along with four assistants. Additionally, Taylor will act as liaison between the schools, providing school assessments.
“She will be the glue who will pull all the mental health agencies, get all the resources in place, perform assessments in every county school and get a handle on what their needs are,” Clay said. “She will be an outstanding asset for the consortium as well as our community.”
In the second year of the grant, Clay said the consortium will provide special services in fields of psychology, speech therapy and occupational and physical therapy for children with special needs.
“She has massive connections in the community,” said Deputy School Superintendent Nikki Madden.
Clay said she was hired over several other well-qualified applicants.
Taylor worked as the special education director and vice principal in the St. David School District from 2007-12 and spent the first 17 years of her career as a teacher and school administrator in Arizona and New Mexico. She was the educational lead for the Building Healthy Communities Project at the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension and the associate director for Easterseals Blake Foundation for Southern Arizona.
“She has a strong special needs background and has worked for many mental health agencies, including a mental health consortium,” Clay said. “All the schools know her, and she knows how they run. She also has vast knowledge of dealing with mental health organizations inside and outside of the school system.
“She's exactly what we are looking for. With Ms. Taylor, we don’t have to invent the wheel.”
Approved by the Arizona Department of Education in September, the two-year $1.2 million grant will benefit every public and charter school in the county with professional support in crisis management as well as behavioral issues.
Clay said the consortium will be a big shot in the arm for students, parents and school employees.
“This should be an outstanding thing for our schools, especially for children with special needs,” she added.
The consortium will partner with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office for crisis response services. Clay said the director will be responsible for providing professional development for suicide prevention and trauma response as well as augmenting peer support and training for students and parents.
“It brings everyone together, connects the consortium with the sheriff’s department and ensures that our students in jail and detention centers receive the mental health services needed while incarcerated and during re-entry into the school system,” Clay said.
Since there is no system in place toward addressing mental health issues when there’s a crisis in a district school, Clay said the consortium will provide mental health training to school employees and community members and augment services schools offer for special needs students.
“This is a huge, collaborative piece for Cochise County," she said. "We couldn’t be happier.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone