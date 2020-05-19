Cochise County Budget Manager Dan Duchon will host a series of webinars focusing on the organization’s budget. While aimed at local government employees, the webinars are open to members of the public interested in learning more about the process.
Topics covered over six sessions will include: Economics for Local Government, Local and State Budgeting, Types and History of Budgets, Budget Adoption Process, Government Accounting, Local Government Funds, Math Behind Property Taxes, Theory of Taxation, Local Government Revenues, Special Districts and Local Budget Examples.
The webinar series will begin on Friday, May 29, and the sessions will run weekly from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., ending on Friday, July 10. There will be no webinar on July 3. The public can join remotely via a link, to be posted on the County’s website (www.cochise.az.gov) the day before the first session.
Special guest speakers will be featured from the City of Sierra Vista, State of Arizona Joint Legislative Budget Committee, the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System, and the University of Arizona Economic and Business Research Center.
With the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget season underway, Cochise County recently received a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA). To receive the award, the County had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation.
According to the GFOA, “The award represents a significant achievement by the entity. It reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America.”
The 2019-2020 budget presentation can be viewed at https://www.cochise.az.gov/sites/default/files/finance/FY20Budgetbook.pdf
Submitted by Cochise County